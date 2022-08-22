39m My Saga Super Yacht Sinks on the Coast of Italy After Rescue Attempts

On the 20th of August, the My Saga super yacht was sailing from Gallipoli to Milazzo. When navigating through the Gulf of Squillace at around 1 pm, about 9 nautical miles (16.6 km) from the coast of Catanzaro Marina in Italy, the super yacht My Saga was seen sinking sideways.
According to Super Yacht Times, the captain reported the ship was taking in water from the stern, and a Romanian patrol boat from Crotone was sent to the rescue. The first four passengers and a crew member were immediately transferred to the patrol boat while the captain and remaining crew attempted to steer the vessel and keep it from sinking.
A tugboat was also dispatched to tow the boat to the port of Crotone. Due to worsening weather conditions and the inclination of the yacht, the captain and the crew went on board the tugboat. What followed was the hull of the Saga being invaded by water, which led to the yacht's unfortunate total sinking. Luckily, all passengers and crew came out unscathed, and an investigation will be launched into the exact causes of the breach.
My Saga was a super yacht built by Monaco Yachting & Technologies in Pisa, Italy. Measuring 39.4m, it featured exterior design by Tim Heywood Design Ltd., and the interior was created by Jean-Marc Achy Architecte dplg. It was ranked 2288th on the ranking of the largest yachts in the world. It was last sold in 2022 to an unlucky buyer, given the current circumstances.
The yacht could hold 19 people, twelve guests, and seven crew members, including the captain. The steel and aluminum structure was powered by 2 Caterpillar Inc. engines, capable of producing 1006 HP. The yacht could reach a top speed of 14 kn (around 26 kph) and a maximum range of 4000 nautical miles (about 7400 km) when traveling at its cruising speed of 11 kn (about 20 kph).
We don't know much about its interior as there aren't any available pictures online. We know it had teak decking, three decks, six guest staterooms, and four cabins for the crew. What we can say for sure is that the interior is now sitting on the bottom of the sea. The My Saga super yacht was sailing under the Cayman Islands flag, the 2nd most popular flag state for super yachts.
