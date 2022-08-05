108-Foot Luxury Yacht Good Vibes Catches Fire, Sinks in Ibiza

A 33-meter (108-foot) luxury yacht has caught fire while cruising the marine reserve of Es Freus, situated between Ibiza and Formentera. The yacht was towed to port, and the fire was eventually put out, but the vessel capsized.
The yacht in question is Good Vibes, built by Turkish shipyard Bilgin Yachts in 2010. It is a Bilgin 33 model and just one of three built by the shipyard. According to Boat International, with its excellent amenities and solid performance, Good Vibes had proved a popular charter vessel. Whether it can still be repaired remains to be seen.
Local media reports that the fire started at 2.30 pm on August 3, and the guests on Good Vibes, with the exception of the owner and the captain, were rescued and transported to safety by a nearby vessel. The Salvamar Acrux rescue boat of the Spanish Maritime Safety and Rescue Society arrived at the scene shortly after, towing the yacht to the Ro-Ro towboat, which, in turn, took into the marina, in an area where its presence would not endanger other boats.
It was a good thing that they did, too, because the fire kept burning for hours afterward. The same local media notes that firefighters also arrived at the scene, and the fire was eventually put out after more than five hours, with assistance from divers and the port authority. Video taken after the blaze was extinguished shows Good Vibes capsized, with severe damage to aft portion.
On a design by Mahir Bestas, Good Vibes (ex Madness, La Rosa) was built with a wood and mahogany superstructure and marine ply superstructure, with accommodation for up to 10 guests in five lavish cabins and a crew of five. Amenities include a spa pool and a bar, as well as outdoor dining and generous lounge areas, including a beautiful sundeck.
Powered by twin MTU engines of 1,850 hp each, Good Vibes was no slouch on the water, reaching top speeds of 22 knots (25.3 mph / 40.7 kph) and cruising at 18 knots (20.7 mph / 33.3 kph). Good Vibes was refitted in 2019 and 2021, the latter before it sold as Madness in December. The asking price was €1.6 million ($1.6 million at the current exchange rate).
It is believed that the fire started in the engine room, though a cause has not yet been determined. The exact extent of the damage is also unknown at this time, but we’ll update the story when more details are made public. Footage of the yacht burning in the marina, with a large column of smoke visible from a distance, was shared in the local press and on social media; you can see a couple of those videos below.
No injuries have been reported as of the time of press.
Local media reports that the fire started at 2.30 pm on August 3, and the guests on Good Vibes, with the exception of the owner and the captain, were rescued and transported to safety by a nearby vessel. The Salvamar Acrux rescue boat of the Spanish Maritime Safety and Rescue Society arrived at the scene shortly after, towing the yacht to the Ro-Ro towboat, which, in turn, took into the marina, in an area where its presence would not endanger other boats.
It was a good thing that they did, too, because the fire kept burning for hours afterward. The same local media notes that firefighters also arrived at the scene, and the fire was eventually put out after more than five hours, with assistance from divers and the port authority. Video taken after the blaze was extinguished shows Good Vibes capsized, with severe damage to aft portion.
On a design by Mahir Bestas, Good Vibes (ex Madness, La Rosa) was built with a wood and mahogany superstructure and marine ply superstructure, with accommodation for up to 10 guests in five lavish cabins and a crew of five. Amenities include a spa pool and a bar, as well as outdoor dining and generous lounge areas, including a beautiful sundeck.
Powered by twin MTU engines of 1,850 hp each, Good Vibes was no slouch on the water, reaching top speeds of 22 knots (25.3 mph / 40.7 kph) and cruising at 18 knots (20.7 mph / 33.3 kph). Good Vibes was refitted in 2019 and 2021, the latter before it sold as Madness in December. The asking price was €1.6 million ($1.6 million at the current exchange rate).
It is believed that the fire started in the engine room, though a cause has not yet been determined. The exact extent of the damage is also unknown at this time, but we’ll update the story when more details are made public. Footage of the yacht burning in the marina, with a large column of smoke visible from a distance, was shared in the local press and on social media; you can see a couple of those videos below.
No injuries have been reported as of the time of press.
Ibiza Boat Fire #ibiza #ibizafire #ibizayacht #ibizaboatfire pic.twitter.com/XNA7L54XyZ— aussiemate (@aussiemaaate) August 3, 2022