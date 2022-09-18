Pasadena Class C Motorhome Aims To Strip You of Your Life Savings: May Be Worth Every Cent

Folks, Thor Motor Coach, isn't a crew that has the sort of RV history that teams like Airstream and Winnebago brandishes, but then again, they don't need to. Even though this manufacturer took shape in 2010 due to a merger between Damon Motor Coach and Four Winds International, according to their website, they're responsible for "producing 1 out of every 4 motorhomes sold each year." That's one hell of a statement if you ask me, but by the looks of the Pasadena, I can understand why customers would be attracted to it like moths to a flame.
Hopping right into the thick of things, let me point out that the 2022 Pasadena we see here starts off at no less than $349,500 (€349,000 at current exchange rates). Honestly, that's more than some traditional homes may cost, so why should you consider spending this much on this RV? Simple, because it offers more versatility than just your landlocked property ever could; go anywhere whenever you want.
But, the ability to move around the world at a whim's notice is rather easy to achieve; some campers unlock this ability for as low as $5,000. So, what are you really getting your hands on for this much cash? To get a feel for what's in store, let's pretend you dropped the $350K on this bugger, and it's now just sitting in your driveway.
GVWR and depending on the floorplan you choose, you'll be able to accommodate up to six guests, assuming no one wants to sleep on the floor. With a Cummins 6.7-liter diesel engine, you'll be accessing 360 ponies that help crank out a peak of 800 ft-lb (1,085 Nm) of torque.
Now, I'll be skipping over some features, such as the exterior paneling and frame, because there simply isn't enough time to be able to run through everything. But, what I can do is take you on a quick tour of the interior of this behemoth.
Frankly, to start naming things off in a listicle format may be rather boring. Instead, I want you to picture entering the Pasadena after a long day of exploring some unknown lands. It's here that you're confronted with a choice: do you just plop down on the couch and turn on your TV and sound system, or do you take a shower and get ready to whip up dinner? Maybe the day has been so rough on your bones that you simply head towards the slideout bedroom, slowly shedding clothes along the way. At least wash your hands and brush your teeth.
keep you alive and kicking even if you're in the middle of the desert.
This is achieved with an array of standard features that include solar panels, a converter and inverter, a tankless water heater, an Onan generator, and four house batteries; that's just a small sample of all that's available. Let's not forget the water filtration and ducted AC systems. Oh, you want storage? There's a sizeable pass-through basement and countless other exterior bays, while the interior is filled with options to ensure your knick-knacks are within arm's reach.
Listen, I could sit here and tell you all about what the Pasadena has to offer, but in the end, there's only one way to feel things for yourself; hunt down a local dealer that may have an option in stock and see the beast in action. Just make sure your spouse knows about your plan because this one can lead to some arguments, possibly a divorce, if you're not careful.
