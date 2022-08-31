This Small Class A Motorhome Transforms Into a Spacious RV That Sleeps Four

Small Class A motorhomes are an excellent choice for families that want to travel full-time but don't want to sacrifice comfort and maneuverability. For 2023, Thor Motor Coach is proposing a compact Class A that gains extra space when parked, allowing people to enjoy the comfortable amenities of a large RV.
The new Thor Axis is easy to drive. This Class A is based on a Ford E-Series chassis, and it has a 7.3-liter V8 engine with 350 hp and 468 lb-ft (634 Nm) of torque. The motorhome is available in three floor plans, but we're going to look at the 24.4 model, which comes with a dream dinette, a Murphy bed, and a rear bathroom.
Thor offered a thorough walkthrough of the new model, showing us what it's all about. The RV measures 25.8 ft (7.8 meters) in length, and it’s 7.1-ft-wide (2.1-meter-wide). It might be small, but its size does not mean it has limited features. Even when it doesn't have the slide-out extended, the motorhome feels surprisingly spacious.
It has a decent walkway, and people can easily access every part of the RV. However, with the slide-out in place, there's significantly more room. In fact, Thor says that it can comfortably sleep up to four travelers.
Above the cockpit area, you'll find a bunk bed that can accommodate an adult. Next to it, you have the dream dinette that has two seats with built-in storage and a table that drops down and converts into a bed. This is the second sleeping area that this model provides. Then, a few steps ahead is the living room, which includes a sofa that turns into a queen-size Murphy bed.
Elsewhere, the 24.4 is packed with amenities. It has a well-equipped kitchen with a round sink, a two-burner propane cooktop, a convection microwave, and a full-size refrigerator. It also features a flip-up counter extension, several drawers and cabinets, and a TV that hides behind a storage area.
At the rear is the bathroom, which has another round sink with storage underneath, a medicine cabinet, a nice shower, and a standard flush toilet. You'll notice there's a generous closet as well. You can take a look at the clip down below to see what the 2023 Thor Axis 24.4 has to offer.
