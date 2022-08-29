Rocket Is a Lightweight Ford Transit Van Conversion for All Season Adventures

If simplicity, minimalism, adventure, and freedom are what you’re looking for at the end of this summer season, hop into your camper van and go explore the world and live in harmony with nature and yourself. Wait! You don’t own a campervan yet? Then maybe the Rocket van conversion here can make your dream come true.
Rocket is a no-frills Do-it-Yourself conversion van built by two Oregon-based engineers at the end of 2021 and is based on a Ford Transit T-350 High Roof van. It is what minimalism is all about - simplicity, utility, and convenience.
Colby and Eric built the Rocket to live in it full-time for a year before traveling the country. But after five months, they decided they wanted to live nomadically sooner than initially planned, so they embarked on their second, bigger conversion adventure and put Rocket on the market to make other people happy.
The lightweight Ford Transit conversion is built completely with extruded aluminum for added durability, or as the owners put it, to “withstand an earthquake a day.” They only used wood for interior finishings, thus keeping the van’s weight quite low compared to other similarly-sized builds.
Rocket accommodates two people comfortably, as it is fitted with an ingenious convertible u-shaped couch/queen bed configuration. It also includes a practical kitchen with a slide-away induction cooktop and slide-out pantry, a convertible outdoor shower system from the main kitchen sink, and a large garage to stow away adventure gear.
There are also two long storage cabinets by the bedside, and lots of shelves and drawers offer additional storage space.
The interior follows a grey-and-orange color scheme, and you can see how everything is neatly organized and has its own place.
The van has a swivel passenger seat and the driver’s cab is separated from the rest of the van via an insulated black-out curtain.
Rocket is equipped with a 400W solar system and runs fully on electric power. With just 14,500 miles (23,335 km) on the clock, the Rocket van conversion is offered for sale for $112,900.
