Thor’s Small Class A Motorhome Packs Big RV Living, Ideal for a Family of Five

Thor Motor Coach has recently introduced the new Vegas RV. For 2023, this small Class A motorhome comes with a little bit of everything. It’s easy to drive, has plenty of storage space, and boasts a luxurious interior that can sleep up to five travelers.
The 2023 Thor Vegas is based on a Ford E-Series chassis that has a 7.3-liter V8 Triton engine capable of delivering 350 hp and 468 lb-ft (634 Nm) of torque. Since it’s an RUV (Recreational Utility Vehicle), you can have stress-free rides even when you have things to tow on the 8,000-pound (3,628-kg) hitch.
This short Class A motorhome is available in three floorplans, but we’re going to focus on the 24.1, which is jam-packed with features. It measures 25.8-ft (7.8-meter) in length and it’s 7.1-ft-wide (2.1-meter-wide).
On the outside, the model is equipped with a 17-ft (5.1-meter) awning that comes in handy during sunny days. It also has numerous illuminated storage compartments that allow you and your family to bring along all the necessary gear and equipment. The Vegas was designed especially for those who really do not know how to not overpack.
The inside of this motorhome is surprisingly spacious. Even when it has the slide-out wall in, there’s enough wiggle room for everybody. The interior has a neutral color palette that emphasizes the homey feeling. Speaking of that, the new Vegas is truly a home on wheels that combines comfort with functionality. Above the cockpit area, it features a drop-down bunk with safety netting that can be accessed via a collapsible ladder.
A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which has everything a Class A motorhome should have. It includes a round sink, a flip-up countertop extension, a two-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a convection microwave, and a double-door refrigerator. There are several cabinets and drawers that owners can use for storing the cookware.
A TV is mounted right above the entry, allowing people to comfortably watch it from the living room. This area has a couch that extends to make a bed, a large mirror, more cabinets, and a removable pedestal table.
The Vegas has a compact bathroom, which features a round sink, a shower, a small medicine cabinet with mirrors, a cabinet for storage, and a toilet. At the rear, you’ll see the bedroom, which comes with a unique layout. It’s a versatile space that has two twin beds that can be converted into a king-size bed when needed. It also has a 32-inch TV and a closet that is placed right outside the bedroom.
Other features included are a 42-gallon (159-gallon) freshwater tank, a 30-gallon (114-gallon) wastewater tank, and a 40-gallon (151-liter) graywater one. On the roof, the Vegas has a 100-Watt solar panel with a controller.
For all of this, the new motorhome starts at $160,350 MSRP. You can take a look at the clip down below to see what it’s all about.
