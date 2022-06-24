This Thor Windsport Is a Small Palace on Wheels, Sleeps Up to Six People in Comfort

For 2023, Thor Motor Coach is proposing a Class A motorhome that features all the comfort of home. The new Windsport is packed with high-end amenities and has enough space for up to six travelers.
This RV is available in four different floor plans. But we’re going to talk about the smallest one, the 29M. The motorhome measures 30.1 ft (9.1 meters) in length and is 8.3-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). Although this might be the smallest Windsport offered for 2023, with the full-wall side in place, it becomes incredibly spacious.
Thor says that it has enough room to sleep up to six people in the utmost comfort. Recently, Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews got the chance to check it out and see what it’s all about. The exterior of the 29M features an entertainment center with a TV and an 18-ft (5.4-meter) awning with LED lights. There’s also a nice outside kitchen complete with a mini-fridge, a sink, and enough storage space.
On the roof, it has not one but two AC units. It’s also solar prepped, allowing travelers to live off the grid if they wish. The inside of the motorhome is surprisingly spacious, even with the slide-in. In the front, there’s a drop-down overhead bunk with a safety net that can comfortably sleep two adults.
A few steps ahead, right next to the entry, is the dinette. This area is equipped with two large cabinets and a small table with cup holders that drops down to make a bed, providing an additional sleeping space. It also has a large TV that sits at an angle, which people can watch from the comfortable sofa positioned on the opposite side.
Next is a beautiful kitchen, which includes all the necessary appliances. It has a double sink, a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a microwave, and a generous refrigerator. It includes numerous drawers and cabinets with adjustable shelves.
The bathroom is compact but has everything you need. It comes with a medicine cabinet, a round sink, a toilet, and a shower. At the rear is a spacious master bedroom, which features a king-size mattress, a closet, a dresser, two small nightstands, and some cabinets placed above the bed.
For all of this, the 2023 Thor Windsport 29M starts at $190.650 MSRP. Check out the video down below for a thorough walkthrough of the model.
