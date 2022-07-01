Rivian's CEO Sides With the EPA, Says SCOTUS' Decision Should Unite Americans

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) ruled in the case of WV vs. EPA. The unexpected decision sent shockwaves through the entire country. Rivian’s CEO is joining those that expressed their opinion on the matter. He calls for national unity in the interest of fighting climate change.
The Supreme Court of the United States curtailed the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Instead of confirming it has the power needed to regulate emissions in a world that needs action against the perils brought by climate change, the EPA can’t decide anymore about greenhouse gas emissions coming from power plants.
Just to put things better into perspective, only 15 years ago, the SCOTUS decided that EPA is able and must decide on important matters regarding the climate at the federal level.
Instead of letting the Agency decide what limits must be respected, now Congress and states must take matters into their own hands. The Supreme Court justices made it clear that regulators can’t simply make rules when the law doesn’t specify precisely that they are allowed to do so. Chief Justice John Roberts even said that regulators must wait for Congress's approval if they want to impose regulations that will impact American lives.
Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe waited for the dust to settle after the ruling in the WV (West Virginia) vs. EPA had been made public. He made a short statement on Twitter. The executive says climate change is a “significant threat,” and everyone should take it seriously. Scaringe argues that both companies and consumers must unite and “take action together.”
Rivian’s CEO argues that SCOTUS’ decision shouldn’t “result in a planet less habitable” for kids and future generations.
Congress now must decide if the EPA can keep its regulatory power or not.
Rivian makes all-electric vehicles. For now, the American manufacturer has only three units in its portfolio: the R1T pickup truck, the R1S SUV, and the EDV van.
There’s no single threat more significant to our future than climate change. SCOTUS’ #WVvEPA ruling makes it even more critical for companies & consumers to take action together — we can’t allow this decision to result in a planet less habitable for our kids & future generations.— RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) July 1, 2022