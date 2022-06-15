Rivian Partners With TuneIn, Commercial-Free Podcasts and Live Radio Are on the Way

Rivian will offer its R-series customers the TuneIn suite. The app brings local and national live radio, podcasts, news, and music from all over the globe. The service will be pre-integrated into the Harman Ignite Store. Here’s what you need to know.
As a startup in the world of all-electric vehicles, Rivian is generating unexpected hype. Even though there are some hiccups when it comes to deliveries, the American automaker is providing a generally satisfying experience to its customers – for now. But instead of enabling proper Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, the company is expanding the infotainment usability by partnering with TuneIn.
TuneIn says over 70% of cars will be connected by 2023, according to an Edison Research study. That’s why the company is trying to offer customers the same services they loved in their older cars, while also catering to the needs of those used to newer technology and its benefits.
According to a press release available down below, TuneIn says Rivian customers will benefit from “the best audio content from around the world, directly through their dashboard, via a simple touch or voice command.”
TuneIn is also supported by Tesla, Volvo, Polestar, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Land Rover, and other manufacturers’ cars in which Amazon’s Alexa works.
Customers that want to use TuneIn can access the app’s features for free, but it includes ads. To enjoy a commercial-free experience available for over 30 music and radio stations, Major League Baseball (MLB) and National Hockey League (NHL) live games, customers have to pay $9.90 per month for TuneIn Premium.
Rivian buyers currently enjoy the in-cabin Connected Experience, which reportedly includes a decent navigation service. This is the company’s way of bringing an opportunity for developers and third parties interested in joining a growing market of vehicles. Software is where most manufacturers will continue to make money after they sell a car or truck. The current infotainment system is also integrated with Amazon’s Alexa and supports a direct Spotify connection. Still, users want an update that brings more integration with their smartphones.
