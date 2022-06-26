Watch How the Rivian R1T Handles Off-Road Drifting, It Puts On a Show

The Rivian R1T is not only good-looking but also ready to battle almost any kind of terrain. This new test proves the pickup truck is prepared to handle even the most adventurous routes. But what happens when you add drifting into the mix? Here’s how it went.
Top Gear got their hands on a brand-new R1T. In the episode that airs tonight, the famous British TV crew takes the show off the beaten path with the American pickup truck. They try out the capabilities of the vehicle by putting the pedal to the metal.
The driver enables the proper drive mode for this experience and doesn’t spare a minute. With Stability Control off, power is now almost fully available for the driver to manage it as he sees fit. This meant only one thing - lots of fun!
The footage shows the Rivian R1T can bend to the will of the person driving it and is not trying to cut power when the rear end is slipping. The torque works wonders on a soft and sandy track like the one you’ll see in the video down below.
In its most powerful form, the pickup truck presents itself with 835 HP and four motors – one for each wheel. This calls for proper management from the person behind the wheel. That’s why it’s good to know that the R1T comes with 8 drive modes. The presets allow the driver to play with the suspension stiffness, adjust the ride height, and change the acceleration response.
The drive modes also change how the truck manages its power and which wheels get the most of it in certain situations. If you’ll own such a Rivian, the plethora of choices is yours. All Purpose, Conserve, Sport, Off-Road Auto, Off-Road Drift, Off-Road Rock Crawl, Off-Road Rally, and Towing drive modes will be there to help the truck adapt best to whatever challenge you might want to put it to.
At the end of the day, it’s no wonder the vehicle is capable of handling rough terrain with no worries at all. It’s built for adventure, isn’t it?
