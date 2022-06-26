Bentley Celebrates Four Decades of Turbocharging, It All Started With Having Fun

autoevolution
Bentley's turbocharged models have become the norm across the range, but it was not always like that. Many years ago, forced induction was not something that came standard across the range for Bentley. Instead, the company had a 6.75-liter V8 as its bread and butter, but sales began to dwindle in the late 1970s.

The engine in question had been in the range since 1959, and it was a 90-degree V8 with a short stroke, along with an over-square configuration. The block was made of silicon-aluminum alloy, the pistons were made from aluminum, and the five-bearding two-plane (cross-plane) crankshaft was from forged steel.

The combustion chamber of the said motor had a modified hemisphere setup, which involved a spark plug in the center, and two overhead valves.

The unit made 200 metric horsepower (195 horsepower) in naturally aspirated form, which meant that there was enough “room” for boost. Things were a bit different back then, so you did not see turbochargers in production cars that often.

At a certain point in time that was not marked in anyone's diary, but somehow slipped into history, Bentley's Chairman at the time, David Plastow, spoke with John Hollings, the company's chief engineer, and proposed they "have some fun." His idea of fun? Turbocharging the company's V8, of course.

The result of the "let's have some fun" part was the first Bentley Mulsanne Turbo, which was unveiled at the 1982 Geneva Motor Show. That vehicle came with a 50-percent increase in power over the 1980 Mulsanne it was based on, so about 300 metric horsepower (ca. 295 horsepower).

The result was quite impressive in the day, and it was a luxurious car that was faster than its siblings, but without missing the luxury features that customers have come to expect.

Three years later, Bentley introduced the Turbo R, which came with improved road holding, marking yet another chapter for the brand. The most significant difference from the Mulsanne Turbo was switching to a fuel-injected setup, at least from an engine perspective, but the difference in handling was something to write home about.

This year, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Bentley celebrated 40 years of turbocharged models with a special rolling exhibit. The said exhibit came in the form of a parade of turbocharged Bentley models, which have become the norm in the range.

Therefore, the company exhibited a 1991 Turbo R, which is the replacement of the Mulsanne Turbo, a 2001 Arnage Red Label, a 2003 Continental R Mulliner Final Series, a 2010 Brooklands, as well as a 2010 Mulsanne, along with five vehicles that were made in recent years.

The first of the pack is a 2011 Continental Supersports, which is 11 years old today, but still packs a hefty punch, along with a 2014 Continental GT V8 S, a 2022 Continental GTC S, a 2022 Flying Spur S, and a 2022 Continental GT Mulliner.

Every one of the models present in the parade at the Goodwood Festival of Speed marked an important moment in the history of the brand from Crewe. For example, the 2003 Continental GT marked the debut of the first all-new Bentley ever since the original 3 Liter from 1919.

No components on this model were carried over from its predecessor, and it also came with a W12 engine that had 48 valves, two turbochargers, and massive torque for its day.

The value, 650 Nm (477 lb.-ft.), would be impressive in a sedan if it were launched today, as well, but modern Bentleys come with significantly more power, torque, and performance. The W12 motor became the flagship in the range, and improved variants of it continue to be offered in the portfolio.

Meanwhile, the signature Bentley V8 with 6.75 liters of displacement has been discontinued, and its last sighting was in the last Mulsanne Speed.

Its replacement is a 4.0-liter unit that comes with plenty of punch, even more power, and less weight overall. Sure, it is not the same 6.75-liter mill, but you forget about the difference once you punch the go-faster pedal.

