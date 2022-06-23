Rivian R1T Ends Up With a Broken Accelerator Pedal: Is It an Isolated Case?

Rivian has good and bad things to talk about. After presenting an electric pickup truck that deserved terrific reviews, it will build a factory for more affordable cars and has plenty of money in the bank to support all that. At the same time, it has been accused of nurturing a “toxic bro culture,” the residents in the area of its future plant do not want it there, and it also had to raise prices but did so in a troublesome way. Alex Guberman revealed the last bad news for the company at the E for Electric YouTube channel: a broken accelerator pedal.

10 photos