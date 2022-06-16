Rivian Has a Secret R1T Shop That Allows Buying the Truck From the Existing Inventory

More on this:

1 Elon Musk Warns Rivian and Lucid Are "Tracking Toward Bankruptcy," Need to Slash Costs Now

2 Rivian Updated R1S Reservation Holders With a Delivery Window, It's Not What They Expected

3 Driving a Rivian R1T With Zero Miles of Range Pays Off, Until It Doesn't

4 Rivian Increases Prices by Up to 20%, Shows Decreasing Battery Values Are Gone

5 Rivian R1T Shows Off Its Professional Skills, It's a Real Ranch Workhorse When Needed