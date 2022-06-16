Rivian Has a Secret R1T Shop That Allows Buying the Truck From the Existing Inventory

Rivian is not in an enviable position right now, juggling with production ramp-up at its Normal factory while trying to build a second factory, weather the challenging market conditions, and keep its customers happy. Perhaps sensing it can do more for the latter, Rivian offered selected R1T reservation holders a temporary key to a secret “R1T Shop,” which allows choosing a truck from the existing inventory.
It is rather bizarre that Rivian has R1T trucks in its inventory, considering its difficulties in filling up current orders. But if you think of it, not every reservation holder goes through with the purchase. Sometimes there are already built trucks from an orphan order, which remain in Rivian’s inventory until a new buyer is found.
This is a boon for those waiting for years in line for an R1T, especially when they opted for an unlucky configuration. The trucks available in the R1T shop can be delivered in about 6-8 weeks, according to the emails received by some Rivian R1T reservation holders. The catch is that the access to this secret store is by invitation only. There is a longer fine print; we walk you through it with the help of the good people at Rivian Forums.
As you’ve probably guessed by now, the first downside of buying from this shop is that you have to settle for one of the existing configurations, which may or may not be to your liking. Forum users reported that the inventory fluctuates, sometimes offering up to 16 trucks and sometimes none. Another problem is that you can only ponder buying from the shop for seven days, after which your access is rejected. So it’s a limited offer, take it or leave it.
There are essential pieces of information missing from the website, like the truck’s VIN or location. Although some people were afraid they were putting the money on an early build, this was not the case: the R1T pickups in the inventory proved to be new builds. But they may ship from across the country, which explains why it still takes that long to get to the new customers.
