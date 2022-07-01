Austin Power’s 1976 Cadillac Eldorado Looking for a New Owner, Pink Fur Galore

In theory, getting yourself a head-turning four-wheel companion isn’t necessarily difficult, though it all comes down to the way you want to do the whole thing.
For example, if you’re looking for a stylish yet sporty ride, you can always go for a classic car like a 1961 Impala SS (as a matter of fact, this was the first year for the SS, so it’s one of the most sought-after Impalas out there). On the other hand, if you’re mostly interested in the bling, tuning your car is pretty much the best option.
But at the end of the day, if you just want to make people laugh, this 1976 Cadillac Eldorado is without a doubt the obvious choice.
Its unusual look, with a gigantic grille and a pink and grey fur interior, makes the Eldorado the most unique Cadillac you’ve probably seen in a very long time. And in case you’re wondering how come such an odd build came to life, it all comes down to two words: Austin Powers.
This Eldorado is actually the Pimp-Mobile that starred in the 2002 blockbuster Austin Powers in Goldmember. It was driven by Austin Powers himself, and today, it comes in the exact same condition as 20 years ago.
Finished in a House of Kolor purple metallic paint, the Caddy comes with all kinds of strange gimmicks, including the gigantic side pipes that more or less remind of the cars built during the late ‘20s. Of course, they have absolutely no role on Austin Powers’ Eldorado, other than making it look, well, ridiculous.
Other than what you see in the photos, this is nothing but a regular 1976 Eldorado, with no mechanical changes ever made, according to The Vault Jackson, the garage in charge of finding a new owner for this movie car.
As for the price, this one-of-a-kind Cadillac can be yours for $45,900, but as it turns out, the garage might also accept other offers as well.
