Luxury Meets Functionality in This Amenity-Filled Thor Miramar Motorhome

If you plan to travel in style, this Class A motorhome is a great choice. For 2023, Thor Motor Coach is proposing an RV that has luxury written all over it. Meet the new Miramar, a mini-mansion on wheels that combines functionality with high-end amenities to deliver the utmost comfort.
The 2023 Thor Miramar is based on a Ford F53 chassis, and it has the V8 “Godzilla” engine, which delivers 350 hp and 468 lb-ft (643.5 Nm) of torque. The motorhome is available in four different floor plans, but we’re going to focus on the newest one, the 34.7. The model comes with a dream dinette, an incredibly spacious master bedroom, and two bathrooms.
Every inch of this RV is packed with features. Recently Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews had the chance to check the new model to see what it’s all about. The 34.7 measures 36 ft (11 meters) in length, and it’s 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). That’s a nice Class A right there that does expand with a full wall slide.
But let’s look at the outside features first. The Miramar has a 17-ft (5.1-meter) awning with LED lights that is very useful during hot summer days, an entertainment center with a TV, and massive storage space. On the roof, there are two AC units, a 100-watt solar panel, and max air fans.
The interior of this RV can sleep up to five people. There’s room for everyone in the family there. Above the cockpit area is a drop-down overhead bunk with safety netting that can easily fit two adults. Next to the cockpit is the living room, which includes theater seats positioned in front of a 40-inch TV.
But you won’t see only a TV there. There’s also a beautiful dinette with storage underneath and a large table that drops down to make a bed, providing an additional sleeping space. A few steps ahead is a fully-equipped kitchen.
It has a double sink, a convection microwave, and a full-size refrigerator. It also has a single induction cooktop and a two-burner propane one, you know, for diversity. Plus, it comes with plenty of cupboards, drawers, and a pantry for storage.
Next to the pantry is a generous closet that’s prepped for a stackable washer and dryer. The half bathroom is compact, and it includes a round sink with storage underneath, three cabinets, and a toilet.
Perhaps the most striking feature you’ll see on this model is the master bedroom, which is really no different than the one you’d see in a regular apartment. It has space for a king-size bed with cabinets above, two generous wardrobes, drawers, and even more cabinets. At the rear is the other bathroom, which comes with the same features mentioned above. But this one also includes a shower.
As you’d expect, this type of luxury Class A motorhome doesn’t come cheap. The price for the 2023 Thor Miramar starts at $258.600 MSRP. Check out the video down below to see everything it has to offer.
