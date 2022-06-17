This Small Thor Tiburon RV Expands Living Space With a Full Wall Slide

For 2022, Thor Motorcoach is presenting a class B+ motorhome that has everything you need. Although compact, this RV comes with a full wall slide that expands the living space considerably. Meet the new Tiburon!
This motorhome is based on a Mercedes Sprinter chassis, and it’s available in three floor plans. We’re going to focus on the smallest one, the 24TT, which measures 24.9 ft (7.5 meters) in length. The model is 7.6-ft (2.3-meter) wide, but with the full wall slide, the interior becomes incredibly spacious.
Recently, Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews got the chance to check it out and see what it’s all about. Right as you step inside, you’re going to notice that this RV is packed with high-end amenities. There’s a bunk bed over the cab that can comfortably sleep one adult. A large skylight will let natural light bathe in this area.
Next to the cockpit is a dinette with storage underneath storage and several cabinets, and a beautiful kitchen equipped with all the necessary appliances. It includes a round sink, a two-burner propane cooktop, a convection microwave, and a refrigerator. Plus, you can spot numerous cupboards, drawers, and a wardrobe/ pantry with adjustable shelves.
A few steps ahead is the bedroom, which is separated from the rest of the RV by a privacy curtain. This area also has some cabinets and a TV placed in front of a queen-size bed. Right next to the bedroom is the bathroom. It’s a compact one, but it comes with everything you need. It has a shower, a toilet, a round sink, and a medicine cabinet.
On the outside, the 24TT has an electric awning with LED lights that comes in handy during those hot summer days. On the roof are an AC unit and a solar panel. Other features included are a 30-gallon (136-liter) freshwater tank and two 38-gallon (173-liter) graywater and blackwater tanks.
For all of this, the 2022 Thor Tiburon 24TT starts at $197,859 MSRP. Check out the video down below to see everything that this Class B+ motorhome has to offer.
