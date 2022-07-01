Ford E-350 Aistream Motorhome Promises a Rent-Free, Adventurous Life at a Low Cost

Humans have been nomadic for most of their relatively short history on Earth. It all changed about 12,000 years ago, with the emergence of agriculture. But our drive to move around the surface of the planet, in search of a better life, more resources, and even adventure has never completely disappeared. And with the help of modern technology, we can yet again choose the life of a wanderer.
More often than not, traveling tends to open up an appetite for adventure. Some people are content with living a quiet life in the same city for decades but that doesn't apply to everyone. It doesn't matter if you start driving around the country, or if you choose to go to other corners of the world.
The more you see, the more you want to keep going further. Of course, that doesn't mean that life on the road is easy. You can experience fatigue, and various hazards and can often end up spending more than you can afford. But the excitement usually makes the whole thing worthwhile.
Going down the motorhome/RV route seems like an interesting way to travel if you're keen on either escaping the city during the weekends or choosing a completely different lifestyle. But for someone who has never had any sort of experience with a trailer or any kind of RV, where should you start?
There are plenty of online markets dedicated to this segment, and you can just start browsing around and see what fits your needs. A motorhome might the best choice for you if you're not comfortable with the idea of towing a trailer around.
Ford E-350 Airstream is not the average, boring home on wheels that you see most of the time.
But it has had some upgrades over the years to have it looking like this. Driving stability should no longer be an issue, as it has received an Ujoint Offroad 4x4 conversion. Doc's words come to mind when looking at the 15-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped in Oversized Toyo Open Country all-terrain tires.
"Where we're going, we don't need roads, Marty!" Seeing that the work-from-home approach has proven to be effective these past few years, you can simply forget about having to pay rent and opt for a life on the road. With a 7.5-liter V8 under the hood, you've got access to 245 horsepower and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque so driving should be equally as nice as seeing the world.
With heated, power-adjustable seats coming off of a 2020 Cadillac Escalade, you can probably drive 500 or more miles (804 km) per day without breaking a sweat. The cab-over bed looks comfier than what you'd get in most motels, and you've got all the amenities you could ever possibly need inside. And with four days left before the auction is over, the highest bid now stands at $16,500.
