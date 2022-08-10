This Space-Efficient Forest River RV Is Filled With All the Amenities You Need

If you’re looking for a Class C motorhome that’s easy to maneuver in the city and offers all of the features that you’d find in a larger RV, the Sunseeker 2350SLE from Forest River might be a great option to consider. Although it doesn’t have any slide-outs, it is a practical amenity-filled motorhome that goes big on storage space.
The model is based on the Ford E350 chassis, and it rocks a 7.3-liter V8 engine capable of delivering 350 hp and 468 lb-ft (634 Nm) of torque. The motorhome measures 25 ft (7.6 meters) in length, and it’s 8.4-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide).
Its exterior features a 15.6-ft (4.7-meter) awning with LED lights and plenty of storage space that comes in handy for those who don’t know how to not overpack. The interior, although compact, is filled with goodies. And since it has no slide-outs, travelers can access every part of the RV at all times.
The cockpit area has a bunk bed that can comfortably sleep two adults. It features some storage space and a TV that can be viewed from the U-shaped dinette and the kitchen. These two areas are right next to the cockpit, and they are equipped with all the necessary amenities. The dinette has some cabinets above, comfortable seats that can seat four, and a table that drops down to make a bed.
The kitchen has a round sink, a three-burner propane cooktop, a convection microwave, and a full-size refrigerator. Of course, it also comes with plenty of cabinets and drawers that can be used to put away the cookware.
At the rear is the bedroom, which is separated from the rest of the motorhome via a privacy curtain. It has enough room for a queen-size bed and some cabinets. There’s also a large cabinet next to the bedroom that can be used either as a pantry or a closet.
Finally, the bathroom in the 2350SLE is split into two sections. On the outside, it has a sink with storage underneath and a medicine cabinet. Inside the bathroom are a generous shower and a toilet.
Recently, Ray from AllaboutRVs offered a full tour of the 2022 Sunseeker 2350SLE. You can watch the clip down below to find out more about the model.
