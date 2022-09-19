Functional Sprinter Van Conversion Features Swivel Seats and Radiant Heat Flooring

The RV industry is in full bloom at the moment, and we’re quite overwhelmed with the amount of custom van conversions we’re discovering every day, some of which come with unique features to make them stand out.
What you’re going to see here is a very practical, well-designed Sprinter van conversion brought to you by a Vancouver-based brand named Got Built. It is based on a 2021 Sprinter 170, can seat four, and boasts swivel seats, a queen-size bed, and other attractive features.
The exterior is quite bland with no strong characteristics to give out the fact that this is a camper van, besides maybe the solar panels on the roof. But once you step inside, you’re greeted by a nice, functional living space, with a focus on the passengers’ comfort.
The Sprinter’s front seats swivel to face the dining/work table and passenger chairs. Right at the heart of the van is the kitchen area, which offers enough elbow room for two people to cook next to each other. It includes a quartz-composite sink, 12v Dometic fridge, an induction cooktop, flip-up counter, and something you can’t find in many camper vans on the market - a Wolf oven. Another premium feature in the kitchen area is the radiant heat flooring.
Moving on to the sleeping area, you’ll find a queen-size platform with bunk windows, some nice window shelves, and upper cabinets for storage. The space is also equipped with reading lights and a fan to cool you off on hot summer days.
As for the trunk storage, this vans’ garage is spacious enough to fit bikes, short surfboards, paddleboards, and even skis, thanks to a pass-through door.
Moreover, the van is ready for off-grid use thanks to the solar system on the roof, with an output of 1,110 watts. If the bed fan and the ventilation system are not enough, buyers can choose to add a 12v mini-split air conditioner powered by the solar panels.
Last but not least, the van includes a 24 inch by 24 inch (60 cm x 60 cm) shower with curtain.
The van in the pictures comes with 4,400 miles (7,081 km) on the clock and is on the market at the moment for an asking price of $142,000. It could be your mobile house to bring along as you explore the world.
