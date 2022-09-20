Famous Redwood Log House Motorhome Is for Sale on eBay for Over $11 Million

The World Famous Redwood Log House is currently offered on eBay for a price of $11.5 million. The giant motorhome has quite an interesting background. Back in 1939, a lumberjack turned a healthy piece of 1900-year-old redwood into a three-room dwelling.
After cutting down the giant tree and chopping out the logs, it took the man four months to manually hollow it out and another 18 months to turn it into a home. The redwood tree was measuring 267 feet high, with a 14-foot wide stump.
The owner lived in the house for seven years before putting the giant log up a trailer and making it mobile so it could travel. The world-famous house has been on public display for over 70 years.
The house in the logs has three rooms. There is a comfortable bedroom, a living room, and a kitchen. The Redwood Log House has electricity but no plumbing. Although the kitchen lacks the most modern facilities, it is equipped with a fridge, an electric cooker, and a two-seater kitchenette. As expected, to match the rest of the mobile home, the walls and built-in cupboards are hand lacquered redwood.
Over the years, this construction has been inherited by the descendants of the man who built it. The heirs didn't keep it parked for long but took it to carnivals and fairs in almost every state in America. However, the recent rise in fuel prices has taken its toll so it has been put up for sale. At four miles per gallon, the truck is simply too expensive to operate for the times we live in. So after more than half a century of crisscrossing America on a flatbed trailer, the Redwood Log House is looking for a new owner.
The price of the entire mobile build is directly proportional to its uniqueness but also its age – it costs $11,500,000.
