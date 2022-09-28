This 2023 Thor Quantum Packs Big RV Features, Has a Pull-Out Exterior Kitchen

For 2023, Thor Motor Coach is presenting a Class C that’s packed with incredible features. It only feels incredibly large, but it also offers all the amenities you would usually find in a bigger RV. The new Quantum PQ31 has an outdoor TV, an exterior kitchen, a dream dinette, and a spacious bedroom.
The Quantum PQ31 is based on a Ford E-Series chassis. Under the hood, it rocks a 7.3-liter V8 engine capable of producing 325 hp and 450 lb-ft (612 Nm) of torque. The model measures 32.7 ft (9.9 meters) in length, and it’s 8.3-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). It’s a spacious Class C that only gets large when the slide-out is extended, allowing up to six travelers to sleep in comfort.
Above the cockpit area is a bunk bed that can accommodate two people. There is a skylight and a TV that swivels, allowing people to watch it from the living room that has theater seating. Next to this area is a fully-equipped kitchen that has everything you need, including a large sink, a convection microwave, a refrigerator, a one-burner induction cooktop, and a two-burner propane one.
It also features plenty of storage space. It has numerous drawers and cabinets, and it even comes with a slide-out pantry. Across the kitchen, you’ll find the dream dinette that has two comfortable seats and a table that can be lowered to form a bed, providing an extra sleeping area.
A few steps ahead is the bathroom, which was separated into two sections. On the left side is a generous shower, while on the right is a room that includes a sink, a standard flush toilet, and two large cabinets. At the rear is the bedroom, which has enough space for a queen-size bed, two separate wardrobes, and a TV.
This tiny home on wheels also comes with an impressive feature-packed exterior. Travelers will find a TV and an optional pull-out kitchen that comes with a cooler and a griddle. Friends and family can enjoy the outdoors whenever they want since there’s also a 16-ft (4.8-meter) awning with LED lights included.
Recently, Steve DuVal from Thor Motor Coach offered a full tour of the 2023 Quantum PQ31. You can watch the clip attached below to see what this floor plan is all about.
Above the cockpit area is a bunk bed that can accommodate two people. There is a skylight and a TV that swivels, allowing people to watch it from the living room that has theater seating. Next to this area is a fully-equipped kitchen that has everything you need, including a large sink, a convection microwave, a refrigerator, a one-burner induction cooktop, and a two-burner propane one.
It also features plenty of storage space. It has numerous drawers and cabinets, and it even comes with a slide-out pantry. Across the kitchen, you’ll find the dream dinette that has two comfortable seats and a table that can be lowered to form a bed, providing an extra sleeping area.
A few steps ahead is the bathroom, which was separated into two sections. On the left side is a generous shower, while on the right is a room that includes a sink, a standard flush toilet, and two large cabinets. At the rear is the bedroom, which has enough space for a queen-size bed, two separate wardrobes, and a TV.
This tiny home on wheels also comes with an impressive feature-packed exterior. Travelers will find a TV and an optional pull-out kitchen that comes with a cooler and a griddle. Friends and family can enjoy the outdoors whenever they want since there’s also a 16-ft (4.8-meter) awning with LED lights included.
Recently, Steve DuVal from Thor Motor Coach offered a full tour of the 2023 Quantum PQ31. You can watch the clip attached below to see what this floor plan is all about.