2015 Ford Transit Transformed Into a Cozy Camper Van Is Up for Sale

Jill and August are famous nomad lifestyle people that build and sell different houses on wheels. Now, they’ve put their own up for sale, which is a 2015 Ford Transit, transformed into a tiny mobile home with their own hands.
The camper van has a tiny kitchen, suited up with a stainless-steel sink. induction cooking top, a mini fridge, and a 50-gallon (189 liters) freshwater tank. There is a countertop with plenty of space underneath, a big overhead cabinet, and another large storage space just behind the sink. There is also a dinette area with a small table and two seats under which more storage place is present. Only from the kitchen area, we can already see that the keyword here is storage and that this tiny house is not small at all when it comes to storerooms.
Between the kitchen and the bedroom, we find a tiny shower cabin with a retractable self-cleaning door. Inside this cabin, there is a removable cassette toilet, which can be taken out to make space for a person to shower in such a cramped space. The bedroom is present on the back side of the van, hosting a double bed with so much storage place that even the items underneath will have their own tiny home.
Since this is a Ford Transit, the rear is home to two huge doors that can whing out to let the rays of sunshine warm you while lying in bed in the morning. The vehicle also has great 3M insulation and foam boards to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. As cold weather is always a nuisance, they also placed a diesel-powered heater which is connected to the gas tank.
The 400 watts worth of solar panels is here to ensure you can live off-grid and have your electronics with you, alongside the 12-volt 5-gallon (19 liters) water heater for those warm showers in the cold winter.
Jill and August are looking to sell their mobile tiny home on their blog called Outside Nomad for the price of $98,000 (€100,212). While this is a hefty price to pay for a mobile home, is not that big of a sum for year-round freedom.
