Fritz Tiny Homes Offers a Video Tour of Its Luxurious Halcyon, a Modern Oasis of Calm

With a name inspired by a bird, compact yet spacious, and boasting an innovative design, the Halcyon tiny house on wheels allows you to live a free and luxurious life.
The Halcyon is not a new tiny house model. On the contrary, it is the first semi-custom one released by Canadian builder Fritz Tiny Homes. It’s just that up until now, the manufacturer hasn’t offered us a proper video tour of the dwelling, only stills of it. But the recently posted clip on the company’s YouTube channel gives us a closer look at the luxury tiny home, revealing all its key features.
Measuring 28 ft (8.5 m) in length, 13.6 ft (4.1 m) in height, and 8.6 ft (2.6 m) in width, the Halcyon got its name from a kingfisher bird that “nested on the sea, thereby calming the waters”, as explained by Fritz. Designed as an oasis of calm, this tiny house is highly customizable and offered in three variations simply called Halcyon 01, Halcyon 02, and Halcyon 03. The one you see in the video below this article is the Halcyon 01 version.
What strikes you when you first set foot inside the Halcyon tiny house is the abundance of natural light flooding all its rooms. The entrance door is a full glass one and there are multiple large, fiberglass windows throughout the house (eight, to be more specific). Additionally, dimmable LED lights create a cozy, intimate vibe.
There’s an open living room on the ground floor, which can fit a convertible couch that turns into bunk beds when in sleeping mode. Other models of couches are also available with the Halcyon.
Next to the lounge area, you have a fully equipped kitchen. It comes with a dining area that can also serve as a workspace, featuring a concrete countertop with lots of under-storage. This unit also comes with a three-burner Furrion stove with an oven, a microwave, and tons of storage built in every nook and cranny (including in the stairs leading to the bedroom).
Also on the ground floor, you have the customizable bathroom, which can be equipped with either a shower or a bathtub. Other key features of the bathroom are the custom concrete sink/vanity with a deep cabinet underneath, the waterless or flush toilet (also depending on the customer’s preference), and a washer/dryer combo that’s hidden inside a large utility closet.
Halcyon’s bedroom upstairs is the main sleeping area of the tiny house, although you can also use the bunk beds downstairs for that same purpose. Back to the main bedroom, it offers plenty of headroom, a queen-size bed, a wardrobe, and a large plant ledge.
Fritz Tiny Homes' Halcyon model starts at approximately $140,855 (US dollars), taxes not included.
Take a virtual of the Halcyon tiny house in the video below.
