Gooseneck MacDonald Tiny House Has a Spa-Like Bathroom, a Projector, and In-Floor Heating

Canadian-made MacDonald tiny house is the perfect proof that downsizing doesn’t also have to mean compromising in terms of style and luxury. It is fully off-grid capable, it has a spacious “gearage”, a luxurious bathroom with a spa-like vibe to it, and a built-in sound and projector system.
You might be familiar with Alberta-based Fritz Tiny Homes for its first and most popular model, the Halcyon, an oasis on wheels meant to give you a break from the crazy world. There are several variations of this semi-custom design or you can go with a custom build, too, specifically tailored to your needs. Like the MacDonald tiny house you see in the images and video.
As explained by Fritz, the MacDonald was completely designed around the clients’ lifestyle. It measures 32 ft (9.7 m) in length and has a gooseneck to make it easily towable, as its owners plan to travel a lot. It has two entrances, a deck, and off-grid capabilities, being packed with solar panels on the roof. There are also 100 gallons of fresh and gray water onboard.
The interior design of the MacDonald is clean and bright, with plenty of natural light flooding the house. The main entrance gets you into the living room, which comes with a projector and a soundbar system. There’s also a flippable couch that turns into a bunk bed.
Next, you’ve got the kitchen area, which is equipped with all the essentials and more, including a full-size fridge and a custom, built-in pantry with adjustable shelves.
The bathroom has been ingeniously designed to fit a lot in a limited space of just 5 ft x 8 ft (1.5 m x 2.4 m). It’s got a luxury sauna/spa-like vibe to it, comes with a sink and vanity, a washer/dryer combo, anti-fog, backlit LED mirror, a heated towel rack, a toilet, and a shower.
Located on top of the gooseneck is the spacious master bedroom with reading lights built into the headboard, bedside tables, large windows, and large closets that have been nicknamed Narnia, because of the generous storage space they offer. There’s also a built-in desk under the closets.
The MacDonald tiny home also comes with a spacious gearage with built-in bike racks that can effortlessly fit two e-bikes, and more.
Other notable amenities of this ingeniously designed mobile home are the UV water filtration system, the hydronic in-floor heating, and the mini split air conditioning system.
Fritz Tiny Homes doesn’t mention how much this custom MacDonald tiny house cost, but it was definitely not on the budget-friendly side. The company did specify that its builds are somewhere in the $150,000 -$195,000 range, depending on the customizations made. You can take a virtual tour of the MacDonald tiny house in the video below.
