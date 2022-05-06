28-Foot Halcyon Aims to Be the Perfect Nest, Reveals a Lovely Semi-Custom Interior

Modern tiny homes keep proving that space limitations can’t get in the way of great design and comfortable living. It’s no wonder that these houses on wheels get so much love, since ingenious layouts and the use of premium appliances blur the lines between them and conventional dwellings.
Halcyon is a 28-foot (8.5 meters) beauty, introduced as the first semi-custom model by Fritz Tiny Homes. The special name was inspired by the legend of a kingfisher bird that would calm the sea by nesting on it. The message is that of finding your own cozy nest that will also have a ripple effect of peace and calm in the world. This wooden house on wheels is ready to become a family’s “oasis from the crazy world.”
“Custom” is the word that seems to define Halcyon, from the concrete countertops in the kitchen and concrete sink in the bathroom to the cabinetry and tile work. All of these were made by the Fritz Tiny Homes team specially for Halcyon.
Spaciousness is another key word for this apparently minimalistic house. In addition to the generous loving room, laundry storage, and the full kitchen with plenty of storage spaces, the bathroom can be considered luxurious for this category, big enough to include a bathtub if customers want that.
Halcyon’s loft bedroom is truly inviting, boasting a full wardrobe and two windows. Lighting in the headboard helps create an intimate atmosphere, while the integrated storage keeps the space looking clean, without compromising functionality. The entire house benefits from plenty of natural lights thanks to the eight fiberglass windows.
As a semi-custom model, the Halcyon’s amenities can be tailored to each customer’s preferences. It can be even become self-sufficient, with solar panels and full off-grid options available. Halcyon is ready to become someone’s cozy and peaceful nest, with pricing starting at CAD$193,500 (around $150,000).
