This Spanish Modular Tiny Home on Wheels Reveals an Ultra-Modern Interior

It seems that most of today’s people long for more freedom and a stronger connection to nature, whether it is through off-grid travelling or living in mobile dwellings. But while some go for a rustic look inspired by traditional farmhouses, others prefer to enjoy the futuristic look and premium amenities of a modern house, in the shape of a tiny home.
When a company specializing in interior design is building a tiny home, you can imagine that the minimalist exterior will reveal a sophisticated interior that could impress even the most demanding customers. The Spanish brand Formas y Lineas (“Shapes and Lines”) has created a tiny home design that follows the current trends of modular, pre-fabricated buildings with an ultra-modern look.
Simply called Keu, this Spanish tiny home comes in four versions, each inspired by a season. But they all share the same base - a 37-square meter (398 square feet) structure built on a double-axle trailer, allowing it to be moved to any location. Like all modern tiny houses, Keu was designed with sustainability in mind. Modular construction is known for consuming less energy and reducing materials waste. Plus, Formas y Lineas claims that its models are made from 100% recyclable materials.
But Keu also reveals a surprisingly luxurious interior, with finishing touches such as premium air conditioning and smart house automation systems, LED lighting, in-floor heating, advanced entertainment systems, and a 55-inch Samsung smart TV. According to Inhabitat, solar panels can provide enough power for the home’s electricity and water pump, and the Keu tiny home can even come with electric vehicle charging stations outside, like a truly modern house.
The differences between the four versions aren’t very big, and are mostly related to appliances. The Summer edition features a beautiful integrated garden, but each has its own charm hidden behind the minimalist, urban façade.
Pricing for the Keu prefab modular house starts at €69,500 ($73,000) without transportation, and can go as high as €99,000 ($104,000).
