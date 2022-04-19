A Coveted Vacation Tiny Home, Kiwi Chalet Is All About Living Off-Grid in Style

One of the greatest luxuries of modern times is that we can go on off-grid adventures and admire nature in all of its glory, while still being connected to the world through Wi-Fi and able to enjoy a barista-style coffee in the morning. That’s thanks to creations such as the Kiwi Chalet, an ingenious tiny home that became the most coveted getaway in New Zealand.
Discretely placed behind the owner’s private house, the Kiwi Chalet looks modest and secretive. But once you get closer, it reveals a modern interior with a clever layout and top-notch amenities.
The location was a big factor in its success as a getaway – it can be found in Queenstown, just minutes away from the airport and from the closest village, where there’s a supermarket. So, while you’re stargazing in the summer or taking in the gorgeous view during winter, you’d be at a walking distance from “civilization.” And you’d also have your Wi-Fi and barista-style coffee.
According to the Airbnb listing, it’s mainly designed for a couple, but it can also sleep two children, thanks to the additional bunk beds. The bedroom is on the ground floor, while a ladder leads to the bunk beds on the mezzanine, where there’s also a cozy nook, perfect for enjoying the view. Despite its rustic outer appearance, this tiny house welcomes guests with a fully-equipped kitchenette, a modern bathroom, and a dedicated work area.
Of course, there’s also central air conditioning and central heating, so that the Kiwi Chalet can be enjoyed throughout the year. It even has its own patio with outdoor furniture, perfect for summer evenings.
According to the Daily Mail, this could easily be the most coveted tiny home in New Zealand. The high score seems to confirm its popularity as a wonderful getaway that combines off-grid excitement with modern comfort. Chalet-like modern tiny homes seem to be increasingly popular across the globe, and the Kiwi Chalet could inspire similar models in other beautiful locations.
The location was a big factor in its success as a getaway – it can be found in Queenstown, just minutes away from the airport and from the closest village, where there’s a supermarket. So, while you’re stargazing in the summer or taking in the gorgeous view during winter, you’d be at a walking distance from “civilization.” And you’d also have your Wi-Fi and barista-style coffee.
According to the Airbnb listing, it’s mainly designed for a couple, but it can also sleep two children, thanks to the additional bunk beds. The bedroom is on the ground floor, while a ladder leads to the bunk beds on the mezzanine, where there’s also a cozy nook, perfect for enjoying the view. Despite its rustic outer appearance, this tiny house welcomes guests with a fully-equipped kitchenette, a modern bathroom, and a dedicated work area.
Of course, there’s also central air conditioning and central heating, so that the Kiwi Chalet can be enjoyed throughout the year. It even has its own patio with outdoor furniture, perfect for summer evenings.
According to the Daily Mail, this could easily be the most coveted tiny home in New Zealand. The high score seems to confirm its popularity as a wonderful getaway that combines off-grid excitement with modern comfort. Chalet-like modern tiny homes seem to be increasingly popular across the globe, and the Kiwi Chalet could inspire similar models in other beautiful locations.