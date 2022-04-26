This $143K Private Sanctuary With a Glass Facade Is a Limited-Edition, Custom Tiny Home

Who said that all tiny homes must be rustic and classic? This beautiful model proves that space limitations can’t get in the way of modern design. Blending a spacious, elegant layout with premium amenities, it’s no wonder that this limited-edition tiny home is so coveted.
Escape doesn’t believe in small and dark dwellings. For more than 25 years, it has been building tiny homes that boast panoramic windows, full kitchens, first floor bedrooms, and other features that are typically reserved for conventional houses. The Escape models, hand-crafted at the company’s RVIA Inspected plant in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, have won the hearts of people across the U.S., and one of them was declared “the most beautiful tiny house in the world.”
The Escape N2 is no exception. It’s one of the builder’s all-electric (EV) units, based on the previous N1 produced in 2021, which was larger. This beautiful tiny home with a size of almost 37 feet (11 meters) draws attention right away with its clean look and Mid-Century style. The open floor plan with an impressive glass wall is meant to blur the indoor-outdoor delimitation and create a feeling of spaciousness and connection with nature.
The bedroom also has a large glass door, giving a glimpse of the queen-sized bed with drawers underneath it. There’s also plenty of storage space in the two cabinets. The full-size bathroom is equally elegant, featuring a stone top vanity, a tile shower, and a sliding glass door. There’s even a laundry center with a stacked washer/dryer.
The kitchen is the heart of any home, and this tiny home has a big heart. From full-size stainless steel appliances and elegant stone tops to a convection oven and large refrigerator, there’s nothing missing in this surprisingly spacious and well-equipped kitchen. LED lights with dimmers create the perfect atmosphere while also saving energy, so that you can relax any time in the cozy living area or anywhere inside this peaceful-looking home.
According to the builder, the N2 tiny home is a limited-edition model that’s made just a few times a year. For those looking for a truly beautiful tiny home, the N2 is currently available, with a $143,000 price tag.
