This Self-Sufficient Tiny Home Is the Architectural Equivalent of Electric Vehicles

If conventional vehicles should be replaced by electric alternatives, traditional housing should also eventually be replaced by dwellings that are powered only by renewable energy and that are able to generate extra energy. This is what a San Francisco-based startup thinks the future should look like.
Tiny homes can be expensive, but the concept developed by Cosmic, a building startup, would pay for itself. That’s because not only is it autonomously-powered, but it’s even able to provide extra energy for the owner’s main house and EV, which would reduce electricity bills. “Accessory dwelling unit” (ADU) is the official term for these types of backyard tiny homes that could be used as rentals, which would help tackle the housing crisis at the same time.
Cosmic’s ADU is an all-electric house that features batteries and extra-large solar panels. The batteries would be able to store energy from the rooftop solar panels, which could be used for an EV or for the main house. This self-sufficient tiny home is also able to store heat and provide on-demand heating and cooling.
Sasha Jokic, the company’s founder, told Fast Company that the concept is based on a standardized frame with built-in mechanical, electric, and plumbing systems, comparable to a chassis for electric vehicles. This pre-fabricated design would make building the ADU faster and cheaper.
Using the standardized frame starting at 350 square feet (32.5 square meters) each model would then be customized according to the owner’s preferences.
The company has built its first prototype and is gearing up to start selling these all-electric tiny homes as soon as this summer. The complete backyard house, including the energy pack, would start at $190,000 but there will also be other financial options available. For now, the Cosmic ADUs will be available in California, where state laws support backyard homes. But the builder believes that all-electric homes should be the future of green housing.
