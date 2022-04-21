2022 Audi S8's V8, Gutsy Acceleration and Tech Features, Perfect Under the Radar Boss

There's still a bounty of full-sized luxury sedans available for those looking to enjoy the last of the deluxe ICEs, and the 2022 Audi S8 makes a perfect choice. Its strappy V8 powerplant and wild suspension package are enough to draw fear out of almost any Mercedes or BMW sniffing around its market segment.
The 2022 S8 from the four-ringed automaker is ideal for drivers who love their comfort, but low-key enjoy some gutsy acceleration. You'll get a much better driving experience than its closest European rival, the BMW 7-Series.
The refreshed S8 doesn't look much different from its previous self. But a closer look reveals a more prominent grille and wider wheelbase. It also comes with upgraded lighting and front and rear bumpers.
With a starting price of $117,995, Audi promises the 2022 S8 will be the most dynamic offering in the class due its snazzy-tuned suspension setup. Thanks to the automaker's rear-wheel steer, this luxury sedan has the same turning radius as the Audi A4.
Despite being a luxury performance sedan offering, the 2022 Audi S8 comes with a discreet design, giving it a sleeper status that works purely to its advantage.
Under the hood, the 2022 Audi S8 comes with a twin-turbo 4-liter V8 mated to an 8-speed automatic making 571 ps (563 hp/ 420 kW) and 800 Nm (590-lb-ft) of torque on an all-wheel-drive setup.
The new S8 has a top speed of 249 km/h (155 mph). Audi says it can do 0 to 92 kph (0-60 mph) in 3.8-seconds, but the folks over at the Car and Driver tested it at 3.2-seconds.
Behind the wheel, the 2022 S8's paddle shifters are very responsive, thanks to the 8-speed ZF transmission. Matt Farah of TheSmoking Tire admits it glides like a cloud, nothing like the series of sports cars he's driven.
"The pace, the speed, is pretty extraordinary. When you combine it with the technology and handling, it makes for an experience that makes you cover ground at an astonishing pace." Farah confessed about the 2022 Audi S8 performance.
