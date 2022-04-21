The Lincoln Star Concept Is Here to Redefine Luxury for the Electric Future

Here is the highly-anticipated Lincoln EV concept, officially named the Lincoln Star Concept. As we noted on a previous occasion, when Lincoln teased it in a very short video, this is only meant as a concept, with no plans to ever take it into production. Instead, Lincoln is using the Star Concept to showcase the design language and possible features of their upcoming EVs: three of them by 2025, with a fourth to come one year later.
Fully-electric concepts from many carmakers often rely on the idea of a lounge on wheels, especially if Level 5 autonomy is involved (only theoretically, for the time being). The Star Concept seems to do the same, especially with the steering wheel tucking away into the dashboard at the beginning of the video presentation, which you will find at the bottom of the page. Lincoln doesn’t say anything about the possible autonomous operation of the Star Concept, but even so, it still comes across as a lounge. A most luxurious, futuristic, and welcoming lounge you might never want to leave.
The Star Concept reimagines and redefines luxury, at the same time using it to repurpose the (luxury) daily driver. The idea is that, whether you’re driving or unwillingly spend time stuck in traffic, you would enjoy the same kind of premium experience, both in the front row or in the back seat. To do that, Lincoln uses a combination of innovative styling, premium materials, and technology, with the stated goal of turning the cabin into a unique space that offers rejuvenating and relaxing moments.
Since the electric drivetrain frees up space, Lincoln is using it to create a larger, more seamless cabin (the elongated rear end also helps with that). The cabin is imagined a single open space, but clearly divided into two rows. The frunk is covered in electro-chromatic glass, so that it becomes transparent in motion to allow light and create a bigger space, and opaque when parked, for privacy reasons. The trunk can become an outdoor lounge area, for those times when you take your luxury SUV out of the city and onto the trail.
Premium materials like leather and chrome are used throughout, in combination with smart glass and 3D-printed metal latticework. Since the cabin is more spacious now and is meant to be used as a fancy lounge, it comes with wraparound seating, reclining seats, individual lounge leg rests, “curated” storage for screens and slippers, a glass chiller between the back seats (no trip without Dom Perignon), the digital briefcase slash charger Lincoln Attaché, and controls for the available rejuvenating moods. For travel mode, many of these retract into position, freeing up the space.
Lincoln proposes three preset moods, with the possibility to create personalized ones. When not in motion, the vehicle uses a combination of light, displays, scents, sounds and design to create varying experiences, all of which are based on the body’s natural circadian rhythm and bring the above-mentioned rejuvenating benefit. For instance, there’s Coastal Morning, which replicates “a stroll on the beach at sunrise,” Mindful Vitality, and Evening Chill. The screens for the backseat passengers are connected to the curved horizontal display in the front, from which content flows seamlessly to create a digital panorama.
easy to operate and enjoy.
“The Lincoln Star Concept has been a true labor of love for our team and provides us with a platform to share and test our experiences and design philosophy with clients as we evolve our Quiet Flight DNA,” Kemal Curic, global design director Lincoln, says in statement. “Signifying transcendence through both space and time, the concept creates a sense of peace and serenity within an electric experience and previews what is to come from Lincoln.”
