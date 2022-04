This Modern Tiny Home With Jet-Black Exterior Provides a Cozy Retreat

This custom-designed dwelling built by Tru Form Tiny is a perfect example. It’s the company’s Urban Kootenay model that was adapted to fit the taste of its owner. The construction measures 28 ft (8.5 meters) in length, and it’s 8.6-ft (2.6-meters) wide.It offers just under 400 sq-ft (37 sq meters) of living space, and it includes a loft. On the outside, this Urban Kootenay features a “dramatic dark exterior” with wood siding treated with fire. The jet-black exterior is contrasted by the white walls and light, welcoming interior. Inside, the only element that matches the exterior is the dark-colored flooring, which adds a cozy vibe to this tiny home.The entry is positioned on the side – this made it easier to add a fold-down deck. Open the French doors and you’re greeted by an open living space that includes the kitchen and the living room. The peninsula-type kitchen comes complete with butcher block countertops, a four-burner cooktop with an oven, a stainless steel sink, and a full-size refrigerator. There are also several shelves and cupboards.Next to this area is a built-in wall leaning work desk and a lounge space with a couch. Surprisingly, there’s also room for a small table and a chair. At the opposite end of the house is the bathroom, which has a decent tiled shower, a sink, and a toilet. Moreover, the owner included a washer and dryer as well.Above the bathroom is the lofted bedroom, which can be accessed via a staircase with built-in storage and an incorporated wardrobe.The builder didn’t reveal the price for this gorgeous custom tiny . However, it’s worth mentioning that an Urban Kootenay model starts at $98,900. It’s on the pricier side, but it does come complete with all the luxury amenities one would need to live life in the utmost comfort.