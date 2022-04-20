This Modern Tiny Home With Jet-Black Exterior Provides a Cozy Retreat

Tiny homes on wheels are a great choice for those looking to downsize and live a simpler life. One of the many advantages that come with these mobile constructions is that they allow for high levels of customization in order to meet the owners’ specific needs.
This custom-designed dwelling built by Tru Form Tiny is a perfect example. It’s the company’s Urban Kootenay model that was adapted to fit the taste of its owner. The construction measures 28 ft (8.5 meters) in length, and it’s 8.6-ft (2.6-meters) wide.
It offers just under 400 sq-ft (37 sq meters) of living space, and it includes a loft. On the outside, this Urban Kootenay features a “dramatic dark exterior” with wood siding treated with fire. The jet-black exterior is contrasted by the white walls and light, welcoming interior. Inside, the only element that matches the exterior is the dark-colored flooring, which adds a cozy vibe to this tiny home.
The entry is positioned on the side – this made it easier to add a fold-down deck. Open the French doors and you’re greeted by an open living space that includes the kitchen and the living room. The peninsula-type kitchen comes complete with butcher block countertops, a four-burner cooktop with an oven, a stainless steel sink, and a full-size refrigerator. There are also several shelves and cupboards.
Next to this area is a built-in wall leaning work desk and a lounge space with a couch. Surprisingly, there’s also room for a small table and a chair. At the opposite end of the house is the bathroom, which has a decent tiled shower, a sink, and a toilet. Moreover, the owner included a washer and dryer as well.
Above the bathroom is the lofted bedroom, which can be accessed via a staircase with built-in storage and an incorporated wardrobe.
The builder didn’t reveal the price for this gorgeous custom tiny. However, it’s worth mentioning that an Urban Kootenay model starts at $98,900. It’s on the pricier side, but it does come complete with all the luxury amenities one would need to live life in the utmost comfort.
