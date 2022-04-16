Meet Ojai, a Gorgeous Tiny House on Wheels Built for a Celebrity

Baldoni's most notable role is Rafael on CW's award-winning phenomenon "Jane the Virgin." Moreover, his most recent book, "Man Enough," is a bestseller nationwide. Last year, he commissioned the renowned builder Modern Tiny Living to make the mobile home a reality. Based out of Columbus, Ohio, Modern Tiny Living is known for designing smaller dwellings that last.
The company's models have been featured in popular shows on HGTV, the DIY Network, FOX, and NBC. Over the years, the builder has created several constructions that maximize both comfort and style, and Baldoni's tiny house follows the same pattern.
Called Ojai, this tiny home is a variation of the company's Kokosing model, which measures 24 ft (7.3 meters) in length and it's 8.6-ft (2.6 meters) wide. Introduced back in 2017, Kokosing is one of the most popular small dwellings designed by Modern Tiny Living. With 260 sq ft (24 sq meters) of living space, it has enough room for four people. Every inch was designed to offer clever storage solutions, and it's packed with amenities.
Instead, the white walls nicely contrast the wood elements that fill up the home. Right as you step inside, you're greeted by an open living area that makes the interior seem surprisingly spacious. On the right side of the house is the living room, which has a U-shaped couch with built-in storage that converts into a full-size bed.
On the left is the kitchen. This area comes complete with generous butcher block countertops and custom cabinetry. It has stainless steel appliances such as a large sink with a retractable faucet, a three-burner cooktop, and a full-sized refrigerator. It also includes a breakfast nook.
On the opposite side, you'll see a custom staircase with built-in storage that leads to the loft (to maximize space, most of Modern Tiny Living's constructions have a loft). That's where the master bedroom is, which has a large bed and plenty of room to move around.
Other features included are an electric wall heater with a thermostat and an electric tankless water heater. Modern Tiny Living doesn't offer a price for Ojai, but it's worth noting that the model it is based on, the Kokosing, starts at $79,000.
However, pricing for each home can differ depending on the customer's needs. You can change the appliances and furniture and add different finishes. You can also include a solar power package if you wish to live off the grid (but that would cost you $20,000 more).
And if you can't decide, you can always take inspiration from Baldoni's beautiful tiny house Ojai. Take a look at the clip down below to see what this mobile home has to offer.
