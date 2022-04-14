Boxvana's Canary Is Your Tiny Home on the Go, Lightweight and With an Adaptable Layout

The Canary is a mighty tiny house designed with versatility in mind. It weighs less than 5,500 lb (2,500 kg) and can serve as anything you want, from an on-the-go home office or studio to an easily transportable small-sized home.
This tiny house has an adaptable layout that makes it suitable for a variety of applications, like the aforementioned ones. It is made in Kentucky by a company called Boxvana, which describes itself as a builder of “sustainable shelters for the 21st century”. It makes modular structures and homes and has several models to offer.
What makes this manufacturer stand out is its special construction material called LitePan, an advanced composite that is lighter than wood, concrete, and steel. This low weight makes it quicker and easier to transport and assemble. Boxvana boasts of being the exclusive provider of LitePan technology in America.
In addition to being lightweight, the LitePan is also a strong material, one that is hurricane-proof, earthquake-proof, and fire-resistant. Moreover, it is also eco-friendly and reusable.
Back to our Canary, it is a tiny home on the go, offering just 160 sq ft (14.8 sq m) of space plus an additional 60 sq ft (5.5 sq m) as a storage loft. It comes with one bed, and one bath, it’s energy-efficient and takes only one day to be installed.
There are plenty of customizations available for the Canary and extra features you can opt for such as a radiant heated floor (priced at $1,200), solar panels ($1,800), an integrated smart audio system ($4,500), smart lighting and climate control ($3,000).
The version you see in most of the images and in the video below this article is a custom-made Canary that comes with a living room wired for solar panels, a fully-equipped kitchen with a three-burner gas stove with oven, a stainless-steel sink, and plenty of cabinets and drawers for storage. There’s also a full-size fridge that runs on 12V and storage for a 50-gallon freshwater tank with a 12V pump.
The full-size bed of the Canary is located upstairs and there’s also a bathroom downstairs, which includes a composting toilet, an exhaust fan, a full stand-up shower, vanity, and storage space.
Boxvana’s Canary tiny home starts at $65,000, although the version in the video is priced at $92,500.
