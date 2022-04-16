Harley-Davidson Ranger Looks Ready to Trample Forests, Not Protect Them

The Breakout is one of the most highly-regarded motorcycles in Harley-Davidson’s modern era portfolio. Although Americans stopped getting new model year versions back in 2020, sales continue over in Europe with all the bells and whistles.
Although relatively young on the scene, the Breakout did what any worthwhile Harley must do: catch the eye of the aftermarket, and of daring customizers from all over the world.
The Europe we mentioned earlier is something of a hotbed for such garages, with almost every country there having its share of talent and ideas when it comes to the American two-wheelers. And the Breakout seems to be a constant presence, repeatedly going in as stock and leaving the workbench heavily modified.
The one we have here was born in 2014 and enjoyed its time on the road as its factory siblings for some time, before crossing the path of Poland-based Nine Hills Motorcycles. When that happened, the bike got transformed into something called Ranger.
Tasked with neither protecting the forests nor fighting the country’s wars, the Ranger is a visual statement, as any custom Harley should be, mixed with “purely practical values.”
Under the carefully blended touches of black, gray, green and white, the Breakout got new-looking front and rear ends, owed to the new fender under the headlight, and the beefier wheel and fender on the opposite side. The fuel tank got extended for a more aggressive look, and now resides surrounded by a specially designed console.
The whole thing rests on Legend Suspensions gear and moves along under the power of the stock engine, left unchanged save for the inclusion of a Roland Sands Design air filter and a Vance & Hines exhaust system. The powerplant was hidden under Performance Machine covers.
Nine Hills does not say how much the Ranger cost to put together.
