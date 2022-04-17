Industrial-Style Tiny Home Jock Proves That You Can Live Large With Less

Jock was designed and built by the skilled team from Movable Roots, a custom tiny home builder based in Melbourne, Florida. The company has been creating beautiful tiny houses tailored to its customers' needs since 2017, but its roots (pun intended) can be traced way back. With more than two decades of experience in constructing residential homes, Movable Roots can make any tiny a reality.
Jock is a tiny home on wheels designed to fit its owner's needs. Those familiar with the company's dwellings might find this model similar to the popular Cat House, a 28-ft (8.5-meters) mobile habitat that was created to accommodate a furry friend.
Jock's owner was able to see the Cat House while it was being built, and he utilized the design as inspiration for his floorplan. He wanted his new house to have a modern-industrial flair – and the builder managed to nicely capture that.
This tiny is slightly bigger than the original, measuring 30 ft (9.1-meters) in length. It's 8.6-ft (2.6-meters) wide, and it offers around 320 sq ft (29.7-meters) of living space. Right as you step inside, you're welcomed by an open area bathed in lights thanks to the multiple large windows that surround the home.
Next is the kitchen, which features a blend of metal, quartz, and wood accents that really give it an industrial feel. This area is equipped with all the necessary amenities, including an induction cooktop, an oven, a convection microwave, and a full-size refrigerator. You'll also see that it has plenty of drawers and cupboards that can be used for storing the cookware.
And instead of the large pantry that the Cat House had, Jock has a breakfast bar positioned right across the kitchen block. Something that both constructions share is that the kitchen is separated from the bathroom.
In between these two areas, you can find a set of stairs with built-in storage that leads to the lofted bedroom, which has enough space for a queen-size bed and two nightstands. One clever design solution that the builder included was to make a stair landing that would offer the owner plenty of room for a generous wardrobe.
Pricing for Jock starts at $134,000, but that's the price you get for the empty house. For a model that includes all the features that I've mentioned, you'd have to dig deeper into your pocket since it starts at $165,000.
According to Movable Roots, pricing is determined by the size of the project as well as the fit and finishes used within the small home. The cost of the company's turnkey homes can range between $100,000 and $200,000, or even more if you want a "larger" home. You may even go for a more innovative choice, such as the Skoolie, the company's first converted school bus that combines style with functionality.
