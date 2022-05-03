Skylark Redefines Luxury Off-Grid Living, Comes With an Unexpected Outdoor Bathtub

Glamping became the symbol of a contemporary trend that mixed two concepts that seem to be contradictory, that of off-grid travel and luxury. Tiny homes have also picked up on that trend, combining an ultra-modern interior, boasting premium amenities, with the ability to enjoy nature away from the urban world, in all of its glory.
These days, you don’t need to decide between staying at a luxury hotel or going off-grid in the middle of nature. You can enjoy the benefits of both at the same time, thanks to tiny homes such as the Skylark Cabin.
This apparently rustic cabin, smaller than 50 square meters (538 square feet) is located in a spectacular area of New Zealand, where you’d be surrounded by nature and nothing else. But it also offers a surprisingly luxurious accommodation.
Watching the stars on a warm night sounds wonderful enough, but to do so while you’re soaking in a generous bathtub would be pure pampering. You can do that while staying at Skylark, a luxury private retreat for two, located in Ben Ohau, approximately two hours away from Queenstown, and close to Lake Tekapo.
The large outdoor stainless steel tub with gas-heated water will be waiting nearby. But that doesn’t mean that the tiny home itself doesn’t come with a fully-equipped, elegant bathroom.
The minimalistic, wooden exterior reveals a gorgeous interior with one bedroom, a modern kitchen, and a small fireplace. Guests are pampered with central air conditioning and free Wi-Fi, while also having access to a washing machine plus a dryer.
When they need a break from nature-related activities, there’s a 42' HDTV waiting. But it would be a shame not to take full advantage of the breathtaking location. Even the tiny home’s name was inspired by the birds that can be seen around every morning.
One night at the beautiful Skylark Cabin costs around $356 (AUD $503), according to the Airbnb listing, but the experience of enjoying the wild nature while indulging in luxury is priceless.
