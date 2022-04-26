Week'nder Is the Result of Architectural Firms Dumping Their Knowledge Into Prefab Homes

Folks, the Week'nder cannot be considered a simple mobile home; it's a friggin mansion! Just to get into the thick of things right from the start, it's a three-bedroom prefabricated home that can be dropped off nearly wherever you want and includes spaces and features that you will never find in an RV or even a multimillion-dollar RV.
Before we get into just what money can buy these days, let me shed some light on the teams responsible for the structure before us. According to Dwell, Lazor Office and MSR Architects are the crews called upon by a St. Paul family to create their idea of the perfect getaway home. Just a quick note, MSR has been around since 1981, and Lazor since 2003. As far as I know, architectural design is a pretty tough industry, and to stay alive all this time means you're doing something right.
Frankly, you don't need to take my word for it; just have a look at what the Week'nder offers its owners and take a decision for yourself. But, to really get a feel for things, allow me to invite you on a little short weekend experience of imagination; it'll help you understand what can be done went you seek the know-how of teams with decades of experience.
separate rooms suitable for two guests each.
With eyes half open, you all roll into the living space one by one and sit at the dining table. Feeling slightly hungover from a night of dancing, drinking, and eating barbecue on the outdoor patios, you patiently wait for someone to take the initiative towards brewing a cup of coffee. As you sit there, you can't help but notice the outside world is remarkably visible. This is achieved with large glass walls at the front and rear of the living and dining room.
As you look around, you'll notice a play between materials that not only invite you into space but are also designed to be lightweight, offer protection against the elements and sound, and set the mood for your entire weekend. Plywood, pine, corrugated metals, and LED lighting in all the right places show that simplicity is still best. Did I mention glass? Yeah, lots of it, and just perfect for flooding the interior with natural light.
glimpse of life in their eyes, it's time for breakfast. Where else to prepare meals other than in the residential kitchen. Don't worry; everything you need is at hand. But, if I was in your place, once I got my plate of food, the first place I'd head back to is where the party ended, the patio deck. This time around, maybe we can just listen to the birds chirping and let the sun help us digest. Sounds like one heck of a life to me. All fed and caffeinated, time to explore the great outdoors.
Furthermore, because this sucker is a prefabricated structure, if you're ever bored of the location where you've spent the last four months, drop a call to your local oversize load movers and pay for the service of relocating. After all, that's the true beauty of mobile living.
As for our curiosity about how much this home can cost you, it'll remain a curiosity until you call the crews I mentioned. When you find out, drop a comment so we can all know just how much you spent on your slice of outdoor luxury living.
