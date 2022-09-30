Turbo Golf Racing Kicks Off Mid-Season Update with Lots of New Features, New Car

autoevolution
Turbo Golf Racing, the sports-racing mash-up, has just received a major update that brings many fan-requested features such as cross-platform parties and global leaderboards. Starting this week, servers across PC, Xbox consoles and Game Pass will be live with lots of new features, courses, new Power Cores, and even a new car.
First of all, the mid-season update brings cross-platform parties to the game, which means players can now add “Turbo Golf Racing Friends” using a friend code from any platform and see other player vehicles in the lobby.

Another important new feature included in the update is Global Leaderboards. Turbo Golf Racing players will now see Multiplayer and Time Trial leaderboards in their game, accessible via the Time Trial tab.

That’s about all the new features added, but there is a lot of new content that players will be able to enjoy starting this week. For starters, six new levels are now available in the game: Rough Hill, Hurricane Lane, Three Peaks, Endurance, Par 5, and Avalanche.

On top of that, developers have added a new Active Power Core – Ice Lock, which freezes your ball in its current position for a short while, and a new Passive Power Core – Big Shot, which increases your ball hit power. Both of these are game-changing, so experiment with them as soon as you can.

Additionally, a new vehicle, the Ratoon, is now available to drive in the game, alongside a new Ball, Engine. A few buffs have been implemented too:

  • HOT HEAD: Hot head has had some buffing to give it that extra ‘oomph’
  • QUICK FLIP: This now awards shield and boost for side flips. Side flips have now been fixed at high speeds too.
  • CURVE BALL: Curve can be hard enough, so we’ve reduced the strength of the spin on your ball.

Last but not least, a bunch of new cosmetics and community decals have been introduced, including Ratoon Car Body, Glider Spoiler, Vector Wheels, Claws Wheels, Shutter Club Shield, Diamond Decal, Cross Decal, Earth Booster, Volcano Booster, and many more. Besides all the new content above, the mid-season update introduces various hotfixes, so make sure to check out the full patch notes.

