Woman Turns Ford Transit Van Into a Practical Tiny Home on Wheels

This woman wanted to get a taste of the van life experience. So she converted a Ford Transit into a home on wheels that has a little bit of everything. It includes a small kitchen, an office area, and a spacious bedroom. Plus, it has a small space for her dog Moglie as well.
Amy decided to try the van life in the spring of 2020. So she reached out to her grandpa, who was into woodworking, and asked him if he could help her build a van. He liked the idea and encouraged Amy to make her dream a reality.
So she started to look for a van and found a Ford Transit with a lot of miles on the clock and some issues. But after some mechanical work done by her uncle, the van was ready to become a tiny home on wheels. She named it Hammie, and she’s been living in it for more than a year together with her puppy Moglie.
The kitchen is small, but it has everything Amy needs. It includes a two-burner propane cooktop, an oven that she uses more as a storage space, a pop-up counter extension, and a sink. Under the sink is a 7-gallon (26-liter) water tank. There’s also another 7-gallon (26-liter) tank at the front of the van. Amy says that it’s enough to last her around 14 days before she needs to refill them.
She has a portable fridge as well that she keeps under the bed. Above it is a huge drawer in which she keeps all sorts of items that don’t have a place in the van. Her bedroom is at the rear, and it has a bed that she sometimes shares with Moglie. It also has two cabinets above it where she keeps her clothes and massive storage underneath.
There’s also a large closet next to the bedroom. She uses one section of the closet to hang her clothes, while in the other, she stores her toiletries. Amy also has an office/living room in her van. She added a live edge desktop next to a pop-out window. This beautiful desk serves as her dining area or it functions as a small workspace.
Hammy doesn’t include a bathroom, but it has a composting toilet hidden under the bench that you’ll see in the office/living room. Recently, Amy offered a tour of Hammy to the folks from Tiny Home Tours. Check out the video down below to see what this tiny home is all about.
