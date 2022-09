This 2010 Chevrolet Express 4500 Is a Beautiful Motorhome Ready to Be Lived In

The tiny home on wheels presented in this post is a proposition for aspiring nomads who are looking for a motorhome that is both sturdy and elegant and, most importantly, ready to move into.It is a van conversion that started life as a 2010 Chevrolet Express 4500. A professional craftsman with expertise in vehicle conversions turned it into a beautiful luxury tiny house on wheels that could be your next mobile home if you decide it ticks all your boxes.Located in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, the motorhome is offered with a clean bill of health, so you can rest assured it has no mechanical issues whatsoever. It comes with an eye-pleasing mint green body paint with transversal black stripes and is equipped with new tires and brakes.Boasting a 6-foot (182-cm) standing height, the van conversion offers enough interior space to live in comfortably. It includes a small living area set up with a couch and a small desk, a comfortable sleeping space, a large enough kitchen, and a small bathroom.The kitchen features a sink, a countertop, a fridge, as well as some cabinets and open shelves for storage. There is also space for you to install an electric cooktop. The bathroom, meanwhile, has a shower space and a toilet.Other noteworthy features include solar panels for off-grid adventures, an air conditioning system, and a new radiator and cooling system.This brand new tiny house, which was never lived in, is available for $59,500, and the seller promises it is sturdy enough to be your humble abode for years to come.