This 2010 Chevrolet Express 4500 Is a Beautiful Motorhome Ready to Be Lived In

I can only imagine the decision to pack up your life and adopt a nomadic lifestyle is not an easy one to make. But when you have your heart set on freeing yourself from the burden of monthly rent and busy city life, you should at least make sure you choose the right mobile home to meet your desires and needs.
The tiny home on wheels presented in this post is a proposition for aspiring nomads who are looking for a motorhome that is both sturdy and elegant and, most importantly, ready to move into.
It is a van conversion that started life as a 2010 Chevrolet Express 4500. A professional craftsman with expertise in vehicle conversions turned it into a beautiful luxury tiny house on wheels that could be your next mobile home if you decide it ticks all your boxes.
Located in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, the motorhome is offered with a clean bill of health, so you can rest assured it has no mechanical issues whatsoever. It comes with an eye-pleasing mint green body paint with transversal black stripes and is equipped with new tires and brakes.
Boasting a 6-foot (182-cm) standing height, the van conversion offers enough interior space to live in comfortably. It includes a small living area set up with a couch and a small desk, a comfortable sleeping space, a large enough kitchen, and a small bathroom.
The kitchen features a sink, a countertop, a fridge, as well as some cabinets and open shelves for storage. There is also space for you to install an electric cooktop. The bathroom, meanwhile, has a shower space and a toilet.
Other noteworthy features include solar panels for off-grid adventures, an air conditioning system, and a new radiator and cooling system.
This brand new tiny house, which was never lived in, is available for $59,500, and the seller promises it is sturdy enough to be your humble abode for years to come.
