Flair Motorhome Takes Camping to a Whole New Level, One of Utter Luxury and Comfort

Motorhomes oftentimes exhibit a luxury level that most of us can’t even achieve to reach in our conventional, stationary homes. Germany-based manufacturer, Niesmann+Bischoff, is one of those companies that have succeeded to take camping to a whole new level, showing its customers that traveling can be done in maximum comfort.
One of the manufacturer’s promising motorhome models is the redesigned, 2023 Flair, whose interior design will make you want to ditch your home and move into it full-time.
With 5,791 liters of storage volume and available in a plethora of configurations, the Flair can be ordered in two sizes. The Flair 880 has an overall length of 8,870 m (29 ft), a width of 2,415 mm (8 ft), and a height of 3,340 mm (11 ft). Your other option is the Flair 920, which is 9,270 mm (30 ft) long. Both versions are based on an Iveco Daily 70 C 18 H-CCS chassis with a 180 hp diesel engine.
Customizability is one of the biggest selling points of the Flair, with Niesmann+Bischoff allowing customers to choose between 128 available combinations for the exterior alone. The interior of the motorhome gives you even more freedom of design, letting you personalize the house on wheels down to the very last fabric and accessory, with 34,560 options available.
Once you step foot inside the Flair, you’ll feel like being welcomed into a five-star hotel. Elegance is the first word that comes to mind when describing the interior of the motorhome. A stylish and warm vibe surrounds you thanks to the combination of wood elements and soft, ambient lighting throughout the vehicle.
The two seats in the driver’s cab swivel to become part of the living room of the Flair, which comes with two sofas and also serves as a dining area that can sit six people, with the two cab seats included. A 32” smart TV is mounted on the wall.
Multiple variants are available for the kitchen, which can be equipped with a dishwasher, an oven, a fridge drawer, and combinations of all of them. You can also opt for more storage space, depending on your needs. The Flair also includes a hybrid hob with a two-burner gas stove and a single induction cooker. An integrated cooker hood with an electric lifting system prevents odors from spreading throughout the vehicle during cooking.
Next to the kitchen you have the bathroom, which is a whole separate room in itself, with sliding doors that split the bedroom area from the rest of the vehicle. The toilet and walk-in rain shower are divided by a wall and there’s also a sliding door between them for privacy. A generous sink sits across from the toilet area.
The back of the Flair is dedicated to the bedroom and if want to sleep more people inside the motorhome, you can also opt for a fold-down bed over the driver’s cab, which measures 75” x 55” (190 cm x 140 cm) and blends in with the ceiling when not in use.
The Flair 880 has a starting price of €180,600 (around $174,000), while the Flair 920 has a base price of €182,300 (approximately $175,000), with the VAT not included.
Too many words are necessary to enumerate all the amenities offered with Niesmann+Bischoff’s Flair, but you can take a peek at the video below to get a better idea of how it looks. Yo can also check out the manufacturer’s website for complete specs and details.
