Compact 2023 Thor Twist Camper Van Is Loaded With Amenities

The new Thor Twist motorhome is great for solo travelers or couples who want to enjoy a week-long trip. It has a lot of features neatly packed into a small space. The camper van includes a nice dining/working area, a kitchen, a rear sofa that turns into a bed, and a shower. Plus, it features an optional pop-up tent that provides an extra sleeping space.
The 2023 Twist is built on a RAM ProMaster 3500 XT chassis van. The vehicle gets its power from a 3.6-liter V6 engine, which can produce 276 hp and 250 lb-ft (339 Nm) of torque. The motorhome is available in three different floor plans. However, we’re going to look at the 2JB.
Thor Motor Coach offered a full tour of the model, showing what it’s all about. The van measures 21.1 ft (6.4 meters) in length, and it’s 6.9-ft-wide (2.1-meter-wide). Although small, the motorhome’s interior is loaded with amenities. For example, above the cockpit area is a nice storage space that can be used to put away different items, including the ladder you need to get to the optional pop-up tent.
Speaking of that, you'll enjoy plenty of space up there, and you will be able to gaze at the stars thanks to the integrated skylight. Underneath, travelers will find a dining area with a large comfortable seat and a swivel table that can also serve as a small desk.
Next to it is the kitchen, which features all the necessary appliances. It has a two-burner propane cooktop, a refrigerator, a microwave, and a sink. It also includes a pop-up outlet and several cabinets and drawers for storage. Across the kitchen is a small closet that can be used as a pantry.
Then there is the wet bath, which includes a medicine cabinet, a shower, a fold-down sink, and a cassette toilet. That’s pretty impressive for such a compact vehicle. Another remarkable thing you'll notice is the sofa located at the rear that converts into a sleeping area when needed. The model also comes with a removable table, so this versatile space can be used as a living room or as a bedroom. You can take a look at the video attached below and see what the 2023 Thor Twist has to offer.
