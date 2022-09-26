Volkswagen Eurovan Winnebago Camper Is in Dire Need of TLC, Will Take You Places

The Volkswagen Eurovan has proved a worthy camper when converted by Winnebago. This 1995 example has some things the future owner will have to take care of, but it’s still a solid option for those on the budget.
Volkswagen started on the wrong foot with the fourth-generation Transporter in the U.S. The Eurovan, as it was named, was soon known as an underpowered and uninspiring alternative to other commercial vans on the market. Its 2.5-liter engine only delivered 110 horsepower, which made it more like an obstacle on the highways than a state-of-the-art German vehicle. That is why the model was withdrawn from the market in 1994, one year after it was launched.
Despite the setback, Volkswagen introduced a Winnebago camper based on the Eurovan in 1995. Later, they re-entered the U.S. market with the full range, this time powered by a more powerful VR6 engine. The Eurovan Winnebago, like this one selling on Bring a Trailer, was only available with a long wheelbase. The camper was unique on the market at the time and saw a huge success, which still endures today.
Like all the Winnebagos of that vintage, it is powered by a 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine delivering 110 horsepower. Mated to a five-speed manual transmission, the 1995 Eurovan Winnebago was no sports car, but it could take you from A to B with no fuss. If you think 110 horsepower was a miserable performance, think of all the Transporter vans with diesel engines delivering between 61 and 78 horsepower. Lightning fast!
The bumpers and the lower portion of both sides of the van were repainted under previous ownership. A right-side awning and the pop-top roof are standard equipment, but not everything is functional. For instance, the power functions for the side mirrors are inoperative, and the fabric of the pop-up tent has visible holes. A faulty engine sensor triggers a warning light from time to time, and corrosion is visible on the underbody components. Other than that, it’s as solid as it gets.
The Winnebago gear is top-notched, with adjustable tables, closets, and drawer spaces. The kitchenette includes a sink, faucet, and a two-burner stove, as you’d expect. Still, the refrigerator has been removed to make way for one more store cabinet. The Eurovan Winnebago camper is listed on Bring a Trailer, with only one day remaining. The highest bid of $6,766 is probably a very good price, considering past auction results, of around $30,000.
