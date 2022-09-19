Almost-New Thor Sanctuary Camper 4×4 Comes With a Mysterious Piece of Optional Equipment

I can’t think of a better base for an overland camper than the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 4x4 van. Thor Motor Coach seems to agree since they offer the Sanctuary camper based on the legendary MB van. If you’re looking to buy one, there’s a 2022 example with the 19L floorplan selling on Bring a Trailer.
Of course, you might wonder what the 19L floorplan means but rest assured, we’ve got you covered. According to Thor Motor Coach, the Sanctuary is offered with two floorplan options, 19L, and 19P. My colleague and RV expert Cristian Curmei already described the 19P-floorplan Sanctuary in extenso, so you know it comes with a fold-out bench in the back, which doubles as a sleeping area.
Well, the 19L floorplan switches the electrically-folding bench for a full-time bed. This makes it better suited for a wandering couple that doesn’t expect guests to come for dinner. The amenities are similar, although their place inside the camper differs. Expect a two-burner gas stove, a sink, a microwave oven, and a refrigerator to populate the cooking island in the center of the camper. There’s also a bathroom with a shower and a cassette toilet, so you won’t miss your house’s comfort.
The 2022 Thor 19L Sanctuary selling on Bring a Trailer was delivered to Thor Motor Coach as an incomplete 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 4×4. The seller recently acquired it and is now selling it with only 1,100 miles (1,770 km) on the odometer. Being so new, it’s basically a stock Sanctuary, with no other extras except the off-road tires and a surcharge, bizarrely listed as “optional equipment.” We wonder who would consider this an extra, but you know people are strange.
As for the off-grid promise, this Sanctuary is well-equipped, featuring a 190-Watt solar panel, a 400-Ah Lithium Battery, a 3,000-Watt pure sine inverter, and a 170-amp alternator. A 2,500-watt gas-powered Onan generator is accessible via an exterior service door, and a single air conditioning unit is mounted atop the roof. Water supply was not forgotten, with a 22-gallon (100-liter) fresh water tank.
Well, the 19L floorplan switches the electrically-folding bench for a full-time bed. This makes it better suited for a wandering couple that doesn’t expect guests to come for dinner. The amenities are similar, although their place inside the camper differs. Expect a two-burner gas stove, a sink, a microwave oven, and a refrigerator to populate the cooking island in the center of the camper. There’s also a bathroom with a shower and a cassette toilet, so you won’t miss your house’s comfort.
The 2022 Thor 19L Sanctuary selling on Bring a Trailer was delivered to Thor Motor Coach as an incomplete 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 4×4. The seller recently acquired it and is now selling it with only 1,100 miles (1,770 km) on the odometer. Being so new, it’s basically a stock Sanctuary, with no other extras except the off-road tires and a surcharge, bizarrely listed as “optional equipment.” We wonder who would consider this an extra, but you know people are strange.
As for the off-grid promise, this Sanctuary is well-equipped, featuring a 190-Watt solar panel, a 400-Ah Lithium Battery, a 3,000-Watt pure sine inverter, and a 170-amp alternator. A 2,500-watt gas-powered Onan generator is accessible via an exterior service door, and a single air conditioning unit is mounted atop the roof. Water supply was not forgotten, with a 22-gallon (100-liter) fresh water tank.