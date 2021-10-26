autoevolution
2022 Thor Motorcoach Sanctuary Boasts Fresh Van Life Standards With Top-Shelf Gear
People are still buzzing about the off-grid Van Life. In that spirit, we’re going to be taking a look at a Thor Motor Coach product that’s supposed to be showing off what 2022 will bring, the Sanctuary.

26 Oct 2021, 10:27 UTC ·
Folks, Thor Motor Coach is an RV team that’s been around since 2010 as the result of a “strategic merger” between Damon Motor Coach and Four Winds International, two teams with quite an accumulated experience in the RV industry.

This sort of experience seems to go a long way as Thor likes to brag that they are “the #1 motorhome brand in North America, producing nearly 1 out of every 4 motorhomes sold each year.” Whether that’s true or not remains to be seen, so let’s have a look at what this crew has done with the Sanctuary.

Well, just to kick things off, this motorhome starts with a price tag of $148,680 (€127,980 at current exchange rates), and while you may feel that’s quite the pretty penny to be dishing out for a mobile home, once you get to know what’s inside and what sort of capabilities this Mercedes-Benz Sprinter will bring, that perception may change.

Two floorplans are available for Sanctuary, the 19P, and 19L, but since the manufacturer’s website shows images of only the 19P, that’s the floorplan we’ll focus on today, not to mention that it’s also the least expensive of the bunch.

You already know the base vehicle for Sanctuary, but this Sprinter is a 4X4 version that features 188 horsepower and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque. With a GVWR of 9,050 lbs (4,105 kg) and a GCWR of 13,930 lbs (6,318 kg), 4,880 lbs (2,213 kg) of cargo, liquids, and any other gear you may need, is available to push the limits on your off-grid adventures.

Speaking of off-grid adventures, Sanctuary is equipped to handle just about anything you throw at it. With 19 gallons (72 liters) of fresh water, a 3,000-watt pure sine inverter, a solar charger with a 190-watt panel, and holding tanks with heated pads, you shouldn’t have any issues even adventuring into the colder months of the year.

What attracted me to the Sanctuary, and something that might do so for you, too, is the inclusion of name brand gear, in specific, Thule, Truma, and JBL. Thule is seen stamped on the rear door bike rack, lateral power awning with LEDs, and roof ladder and rail system. Truma is covering heating and cooling, while JBL does what they do best, audio and entertainment systems.

Inside this mobile habitat, only two guests will have a place to sleep and will do so on a fold-out sofa bed found at the rear of the space. On the port side of the van, an entertainment center, storage space, and bathroom are featured. Here, a cassette toilet, shower with curtain, and power ventilation will keep you clean and the space smelling fresh. Also on the port wall, the electric fridge from the galley viz-a-vis is found.

As for the galley itself, it’ll be found on the starboard side of the van and features everything two folks would need to keep healthy and strong. A two-burner gas cooktop, microwave oven, and stainless-steel sink with faucet help you cook the five-star meals you had in mind. A solid surface countertop will help you unfurl those cooking skills too.

With features like heated seats, power windows, cruise control, and just about anything else Mercedes-Benz has in store for a Sprinter van, you should be feeling more than comfortable. Yes, a backup monitor, keyless entry, and optional off-road tires are also part of the features and options list. LED lighting, soft-touch vinyl ceiling, and Euro-style cabinets help offer a clean and inviting feel to the space.

All that is just to give you an idea of what to expect from this extended weekend vehicle, but in reality, standard features cover a much larger range than what I've expressed, and then you’ve got the options. Heck, it might be best to just talk to Thor about what your dream Sanctuary will cost you, but remember to bring your checkbook as custom jobs are rarely cheap.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
