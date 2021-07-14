Modified Mercedes Sprinter Is a Camper That's Not Afraid to Get Dirty

Summer is here, folks! Full-time campers are gearing up to go all out and explore what nature has got to offer. For those looking to live life on the road, Thor Motor Coach came with an interesting option: a camper with a luxe interior built on a Mercedes Benz Sprinter 2500 4x4 chassis.
The American outfit has introduced its new camper that comes with all the amenities you'd want from an RV. Aptly named Sanctuary, this modified Sprinter 4x4 van was turned into a peaceful RV sanctuary made to be taken on an off-grid adventure.
The van's appearance didn't get much of a makeover. Thor equipped it with an awning with integrated LED lighting, a roof ladder, and a roof rack system.
Apart from the package, all that was retained was its 188 hp V6 engine. What's new is the interior which was completely modified. Sanctuary comes with two floor plans travelers can choose from. The 19P has a rear bench in the back that folds into a sleeping area, while the 19L sports a bench-style seating with a removable table.
Regardless of what configuration one chooses, the van's interior features a modern look that includes Euro-style cabinetry. It has a kitchen area that includes a refrigerator, dual-burner gas stove, convection microwave oven, stainless steel sink, and a fold-out outdoor table.
It also comes with a cassette toilet and a sink. After a day on the road, campers can take warm showers as well, using the Truma Combi water heating system. There's plenty of water one can use because the van has a 72-liter (19 gallons) freshwater tank.
Other features include a 24-in TV, an AC system, JBL Flip Bluetooth speaker, and more. All these are powered by the 190-watt solar panel, plus an Onan 2500 LP generator and a 1,000-watt inverter. If that's not enough, travelers can opt for an additional 400-Ah lithium battery package for even more power.
In terms of what the van can do on the road, well, you can expect to perform much like the Sprinter it was built on. According to Robb Report, if you plan to go off-grid and want a dose of luxury with the Sanctuary camper, you'd have to fish out of your pocket $150K.
