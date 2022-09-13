Solar-Powered Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia With Many Upgrades Is an Off-Grid Dream Camper

Volkswagen never thought its Vanagon vans would become so popular after more than 30 years of service. This 1987 example selling on Bring a Trailer is already at $33,000 after nine bids, only two days into the auction.
This is arguably more expensive not only than the Vanagon when it was new but also than many vans on the market. But it is probably worthy, as long as the bidders don’t go berserk and go even higher than that. After all, there are still five days left of this auction, and somebody must really want the camper to place such high bids right from the start.
Of course, there are plenty of reasons, as this Vanagon is well maintained and fitted with many upgrades that make it a true gem. The Subaru-sourced 2.5-liter engine is one of them. We must stress that all the work was done professionally by specialized workshops. The engine was reportedly installed in 2017 with upgraded silicone hoses and stainless steel pipes. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a replacement three-speed automatic transmission with a modified gear ratio to accommodate the Subaru engine.
The Vanagon comes with aftermarket 16-inch wheels, Recaro front seats, and many improvements. The most obvious outside is the roof-mounted Fiamma F45S awning, which can extend to provide shadow and shelter at campsites. The pop-up roof tent features a retractable sleeping platform beneath, and the seller reports that a replacement canvas was installed in 2015. More goodies are inside the cabin, which was customized in 2018 by Apex Customs of Phoenix, Arizona.
Apart from the usual Westfalia equipment, which we know very well from other builds, this features a Vanagon Life console, Van Cafe under-seat drawers, a Vangaroo rear hatch storage, and an Engel MR40 refrigerator. The Vanagon also features two solar charge controllers for energy independence, one connected to the solar hook-up box on the side of the van. An LFP house battery stores the energy excess harnessed by the solar panels and provides power at night.
