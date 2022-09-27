Thor's New Dazzle Camper Van Feels Like a Tiny Home, Has a Pull-Out Rear King Bed

Camper vans are a great option who just want to pack away and have a weekend getaway. Since they're compact, they're easy to drive and park. And they usually provide most of the amenities people need to live and travel in comfort. The new Thor Dazzle is also one of those campers that manage to pack a lot of function into a tiny space.
For 2023, Thor Motor Coach is proposing a motorhome that has everything van lifers need. The RV is based on a RAM ProMaster 3500 XT window van chassis. Under the hood, it has a 3.6-liter V6 engine, which is capable of delivering 276 hp and 250 lb-ft (339 Nm) of torque. The Dazzle is available in three floor plans, but we're going to look at the 2AB model, which measures 21.1 ft (6.4 meters) in length.
Recently, Steve DuVal from Thor Motor Coach offered an exclusive tour of the compact van, showing all the goodies it includes. Once you open the sliding door, you're going to see a nice area that comes with two seats and a table. That's where people can relax, dine, or work. Above it, they'll also find two cabinets that offer plenty of storage.
The kitchen in this model includes all the necessary appliances. It has a sink, a microwave, a two-burner propane cooktop, and a refrigerator. When you don't use the cooktop, you also get some decent countertop space. Elsewhere, the kitchen features numerous drawers, cabinets, and a small closet that can be used as a pantry.
Across this area, you'll see that the 2AB has a wet bath, which is a cool feature for a teeny tiny RV. Inside is a medicine cabinet, a fold-down sink, a shower, and a cassette toilet. It's not much, but it does the job. At the rear is the living room/ bedroom. This multipurpose area can be accessed from the outside as well, and it includes two large benches with storage underneath. One of them pull-out to form a king-size bed, allowing two people to sleep in comfort.
The motorhome also comes with a 190-watt solar panel mounted on the roof, so travelers can live off the grid whenever they want. You can check the video down below to see everything the 2023 Thor Dazzle is all about.
