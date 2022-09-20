This Euro-Specced Volkswagen Transporter T3 Wants to Pass for a Vanagon Westfalia

autoevolution
Although it is listed as a Vanagon Westfalia, this Volkswagen van is actually a European-specced Transporter. It is still a good buy, although it might lack the flair of a Westfalia build. There are a few things to consider, still.
This Volkswagen Transporter was sold new in Austria and imported to the U.S. during previous ownership. According to the seller, which acquired the van in 2018, it was a cargo Transporter version or a panel van as it is called in Europe. The owner wanted to save on the taxes imposed on a travel vehicle, so he opted to buy the van without the usual camper equipment. Nevertheless, they took it to Wolfsburg and installed the Westfalia pop-top roof. The rest of the usual Westfalia gear is missing, though.

You can now consider it a sort of a Vanagon Westfalia Weekender, albeit based on the third-generation Transporter (T3). It still has the fold-out rear bench that can be used as a bed, as well as the loft bed under the Westfalia top. But it lacks kitchen equipment, although this can be considered a plus rather than a disadvantage. You can now install whatever camper gear you see fit, starting from a clean sheet.

This is helped by the fact that the base Transporter is in almost pristine condition. The seller mentions that the van was kept in a garage for most of its life, which explains the impressive paint quality. There’s no sign of rust inside and out, which is the most important thing for a vehicle this old. The cabin looks great, especially the bucket seats upholstered in brown textured vinyl. In the back, besides the loft bed and the fold-out bench, you’ll find a swing-out table, storage cabinets, and cork paneling.

The water-cooled 1.9-liter flat-four engine runs nicely, although the single carburetor configuration means you’ll have to contend with around 60 horsepower. The engine is mated to a five-speed transmission, though, and the short gearing helps get up to speed. The Transporter is listed on Bring a Trailer, with the highest bid at $8,000 at the time of writing.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

