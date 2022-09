This Euro-Specced Volkswagen Transporter T3 Wants to Pass for a Vanagon Westfalia

This Volkswagen Transporter was sold new in Austria and imported to the U.S. during previous ownership. According to the seller, which acquired the van in 2018, it was a cargo Transporter version or a panel van as it is called in Europe. The owner wanted to save on the taxes imposed on a travel vehicle, so he opted to buy the van without the usual camper equipment. Nevertheless, they took it to Wolfsburg and installed the Westfalia pop-top roof . The rest of the usual Westfalia gear is missing, though.You can now consider it a sort of a Vanagon Westfalia Weekender, albeit based on the third-generation Transporter (T3). It still has the fold-out rear bench that can be used as a bed, as well as the loft bed under the Westfalia top. But it lacks kitchen equipment, although this can be considered a plus rather than a disadvantage. You can now install whatever camper gear you see fit, starting from a clean sheet.This is helped by the fact that the base Transporter is in almost pristine condition. The seller mentions that the van was kept in a garage for most of its life, which explains the impressive paint quality. There’s no sign of rust inside and out, which is the most important thing for a vehicle this old. The cabin looks great, especially the bucket seats upholstered in brown textured vinyl. In the back, besides the loft bed and the fold-out bench, you’ll find a swing-out table, storage cabinets, and cork paneling.The water-cooled 1.9-liter flat-four engine runs nicely, although the single carburetor configuration means you’ll have to contend with around 60 horsepower. The engine is mated to a five-speed transmission, though, and the short gearing helps get up to speed. The Transporter is listed on Bring a Trailer , with the highest bid at $8,000 at the time of writing.